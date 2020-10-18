Members Of The Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Will Appear at The Morris Museum's Lot Of Strings Festival

The Orpheus Chamber Orchestra regularly sells out the most esteemed music halls in the world. This month Orpheus has been wowing audiences on the Morris Museum's Museum's Back Parking Deck for the Museum's fall edition of its acclaimed "Lot of Strings Music Festival," which has featured some of the best string ensembles in the country.

The Morris Museum's Back Deck has become one of the hottest entertainment venues in NJ.

These early evening concerts are choreographed to coincide with the sunsets that have become a signature of this new series that the New York Times described as "Live Music Splendor in a Parking Lot".

In Bachtrack's review of Orpheus October 10th concert, Edward Sava-Segal said, "Spectators with their folding chairs, wine glasses and food baskets reminded me of the ambience on the Tanglewood Festival's lawn on a sunny afternoon. The sunset, as seen through the branches of a huge pine, was as spectacular. "

On October 24th, members of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra will celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday with a performance of one of his most rousing and popular works, the Septet, Opus 20, first performed in 1800 and dedicated to the Empress Maria Theresa.

Also on the program will be Franz Hasenoehrl's deconstruction of Richard Strauss's "jolly travesty, Til Eulenspiegel.

The performers this Saturday will be: Renee Jolles, violin; Dana Kelly, viola; Eric Bartlett, cello; Gregg August, bass; Alan Kay, clarinet; Frank Morelli, bassoon; Eric Reed, horn.

All blocks are $50 for an 8'x8′ block which accommodates up to 2 patrons. Patrons are welcome to arrive as early as 4:30PM to set up and enjoy the evening sun. To purchase tickets over the phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706.