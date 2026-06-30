Hindley Street Country Club to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center

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YouTube sensations Hindley Street Country Club are making their MPAC debut on Wednesday, July 29th at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $45 - $79 (All fees included).

Founded in 2017 by arranger / producer Constantine Delo, The Hindley Street Country Club (The HSCC) started as a group of Australian musicians, recording re-arranged covers of 70s and 80s hits and uploading them to Facebook and YouTube weekly. Fast forward to today, The HSCC has amassed over 590 million YouTube views with over 1,000,000 subscribers globally and accumulated over a billion views across social media platforms. Following on from major internet success, The HSCC now tours through out the world to audiences far and wide, still releasing videos weekly on YouTube every Friday at 8am (Australian Central Time). The Hindley Street Country Club's global appeal is on an impressive rise, and their captivating performances are not to be missed.

The HSCC name is a play on the reputation of Hindley Street in the center of Adelaide, where many musicians who have played with HSCC had gigs in bands up and down that street in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. In addition to pubs, clubs, amusement arcades, cinemas, fast food outlets and ice cream parlors, the street featured tattoo shops, motorcycle gangs and a steady stream of traffic cruising up and down the strip. There is no actual “country club” on Hindley Street, and the in-joke is mixing up a genteel concept like a country club with “Hindley Street.”

A reminder that the MPAC box office (www.MayoArts.Org) is the ONLY OFFICIAL TICKET SELLER for MPAC Events. MPAC does not partner with resellers such as Stub Hub, Go Tickets and more, and patrons should purchase only from the MPAC Box Office to make sure that their ticket is not fraudulent. Parking for MPAC lots is only available through the MPAC website and the box office. If something smells like you are being overcharged, please call the MPAC box office or check out the prices on our website.

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