McCarter@Home Will Present Emily Mann In Conversation With Ken Ludwig

Join internationally-acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig and Artistic Director Emily Mann for a conversation about the Bard and Ludwig's book How to Teach Your Children Shakespeare. A must-experience LIVE online offering for teachers, parents, and kids.

Link: https://www.mccarter.org/tickets-events/mccarterathome/edps/mccarter-live-in-conversation-with-ken-ludwig/

McCarter Theatre Center invites its patrons and community members to connect through McCarter@HOME, an online platform for archival footage, new content, and opportunities to engage through classes, readings, and virtual programming.



This "digital stage" will showcase highlights from McCarter's award-winning Theater & Presented Series platforms, its Princeton University collaborations, education classes, and community readings. It will feature recent press and links to artists and performers who are featured regularly on McCarter's stages - and who will return in the future.

Each week an email will highlight upcoming classes, artists-in-conversation, behind the scenes interviews and opportunities to participate.





