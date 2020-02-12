McCarter Theatre Center Receives Substantial Grant From The New Jersey Council For The Humanities

McCarter Theatre Center has received a $20,000 Incubation Grant from The New Jersey Council for the Humanities (NJCH). This grant will give McCarter the opportunity to present a variety of multidisciplinary events in its lobbies and public spaces in order to encourage insightful and illuminating discussions where art, culture, and diverse perspectives intersect.



McCarter launched a series of new initiatives in 2019, including creating the "Story Lounge". Inspired by collaborations with No Dominion Theatre Company and the Princeton Public Library leading up to the mainstage presentation of The MOTH, the Story Lounge is a curated community hub for artists & audiences to share stories across mediums in an intimate setting.

Located in the lobbies of McCarter's Matthews Theatre with cabaret seating and featuring events presented at little to no cost, the Story Lounge is a home to unique and "up close" theatrical presentations, musical performances, comedy and literary/author events. Upcoming Story Lounge events include Beyond Broadway with author Stacy Wolf in partnership with Labyrinth Books on February 13, as well as performances on February 18 and 19 with comedian Zack Zimmerman in partnership with Princeton University's Office of the Dean of Undergraduate Students.

"It is paramount for us to ensure that all members of our community feel welcome here and can call McCarter home," said McCarter's Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg. "This grant from the NJ Council of the Humanities will help fund new ideas and new models of hosting events geared towards fostering an "open door" environment and deepening our connections personally and artistically."

New Jersey Council on the Humanities Incubation Grants help organizations plan, research, develop, and prototype public humanities projects and events. Public humanities programming allows individuals to engage in lifelong learning and share in the exploration of history, values, cultures, and beliefs. NJCH supports and acts as a resource for cultural and service-oriented nonprofit partners as they bring the public humanities to the residents of New Jersey, harnessing the power of the humanities to strengthen communities.





"Storytelling and the opportunity for interactive discussion is an important component of each of these projects," said Director of Grants & Programs Gigi Naglak. "We're proud to work with grantees who create space for connection and understanding among community members. These efforts will always have multi-faceted impact across our state."