McCarter Theatre Center Opens 2023-2024 Theatre Series With BULRUSHER by Eisa Davis

Performances run September 13 – October 7th.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Jeremy Jordan, Mandy Gonzalez, Kara Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA St Photo 2 Jordan, Gonzalez, Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA Stage
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

McCarter Theatre Center Opens 2023-2024 Theatre Series With BULRUSHER by Eisa Davis

McCarter Theatre Center opens their 2023-2024 Theatre Series with Eisa Davis’ Bulrusher, a transformational coming-of-age story filled to the brim with passion, humor, and even a touch of magic; on stage in the Berlind Theatre September 13 – October 7th. This is a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where the production will move after its run in Princeton.

“I’m so thrilled for ‘Bulrusher’ to be opening our season and to have Nicole A. Watson back in the director’s chair after leading the much-loved ‘Blues for an Alabama Sky’ to great success,” said Artistic Director, Sarah Rasmussen. “We couldn’t be more excited to produce this heartfelt and poetic play. The world of this play and its characters will stay with you long after you've seen it!”

Bulrusher transports audiences to the predominantly white town of Boonville, nestled in the majestic Redwoods of 1955 California. Orphaned as an infant and possessing the mystical gift of clairvoyance, Bulrusher feels her small-town world closing in around her, until a mysterious Black girl from Alabama arrives harboring a secret, awakening new discoveries and uncovering old truths.

“Any story that enlivens and expands our understanding of the variety of history and our shared past is a story worth telling,” said Nicole A. Watson, director of Bulrusher and McCarter’s Associate Artistic Director. “Bulrusher is a gift of a play in that is a story about finding love, home, and a sense of belonging in a variety of ways. It's complex, poetic, and rooted in this history of Northern California.”

A finalist for the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Eisa Davis’ Bulrusher has charmed critics and audiences with its “big heart and wide-open soul” (Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune). The Hollywood Reporter praised Ms. Davis for her ability to convey “the power of many variants of intimacy, with their contending and complementary strands of anger and desire, rebellion and love.”

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $25 and are now on sale at McCarter.org or can be purchased by calling the Patron Services Office at 609-258-2787. Groups of 10 or more can save 20% off of tickets (zone restrictions apply.)

Princeton University Students can access free tickets with Passport to the Arts using code PUTIGER. More information on PU Student Tix for events at McCarter: McCarter.org/TigerTix

High School & College Students can access $25 tickets in advance with code STUTIX. Tickets can be picked up prior to the performance with a valid student ID. 



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Comedian George Lopez Brings His ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT Tour To NJPAC, October 20 Photo
Comedian George Lopez Brings His ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT Tour To NJPAC, October 20

The Mexican American Comedy King Is Back at NJPAC –comedy royalty GEORGE LOPEZ brings his Alllriiiighhttt! Tour to Newark, New Jersey.  One of the most popular Latino comedians of all time, Lopez is an author, sitcom star, Grammy-nominated, and undeniably hilarious comedian who will perform on Friday, October 20th at 8:00 p.m. 

2
Art House Gallery to Showcase New Work by Andrea McKenna Photo
Art House Gallery to Showcase New Work by Andrea McKenna

Discover the latest artistic creations by Andrea McKenna at Art House Gallery. Find out when and where you can catch this captivating exhibition.

3
Bergen County Players to Open 91st Season with Jonathan Larsons RENT Photo
Bergen County Players to Open 91st Season with Jonathan Larson's RENT

Experience the groundbreaking musical RENT, winner of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Awards, as Bergen County Players opens their 91st season. Don't miss the performances at Oradell's Little Firehouse Theatre from September 9 to October 14. Get your tickets now!

4
IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour Photo
IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour

The tour, which continues through December 23 in Naples, Florida (additional dates TBA), will feature the group performing holiday classics that include “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas,” “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and more, in addition to songs from their vast catalog. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Video Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gospel Holiday
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Algonquin Arts Theatre (4/06-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ellington & Dvořák: New Worlds
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Adelphi Orchestra - The Viennese Masters
Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (11/05-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Tailor Near Me
New Jersey Repertory Company (7/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bette Davis Ain't For Sissies
Sieminski Theater (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schumann’s Cello Concerto
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors
Surflight Theatre (12/31-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruth Reinhardt Conducts Bartók & Mendelssohn
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You