McCarter Theatre Center Announces Upcoming Programming

McCarter Theatre Center is kicking off the holiday season with highly anticipated online education classes, a virtual play festival and a unique gift box for all. While previously announced in-person performances have been canceled through the end of June 2021, McCarter continues to produce robust digital programming for everyone to enjoy.

A Christmas Carol at Home - Starring YOU!

This beautifully and cleverly curated box is all you'll need to ignite the spirit and spark of Dickens' classic tale. The experience will include individually wrapped envelopes with scenes that can be performed together in person or virtually; character-sketch postcards to color, frame, or send; clever conversation cards to spark dialogue and conversation connecting the timeless themes in Dickens' classic story with today. Don't stop there! Enhance your experience online, where you can post photo and video submissions of your own A Christmas Carol performances, access a full script, and find local promotions from the community. This perfect gem of a gift: no matter what holiday you and your family choose to celebrate is the ideal present or at-home activity for all ages.

Don't miss out on the limited offer, available for $40 per box. Place your order by December 7, 2020 to ensure delivery by December 24, 2020 (while supplies last). Orders will begin to ship the week of November 23, 2020. For more information visit, mccarter.org/accathome.

Education Classes At McCarter

McCarter will introduce a series of creative and engaging online classes for 6-8th grade students and adults across the globe.

Classes For 6-8th Grade Students:

Dramatopia is back by popular demand! Beginning November 30, 2020, students will collaboratively engage in a variety of theatre games and improvisation exercises as they develop new characters, devise original scenes, and activate their imaginations and creativity throughout six classes.

Classes are $275.00 per student and will be available 4-5:30pm EST on Mondays and Wednesdays until December 16, 2020.

Beginning January 5, 2021, Mystery Theatre Drama will present another mysterious event with several new suspicious characters, and numerous rumors that will set the stage for an enticing investigation that is dripping with drama. In this 6-class "whodunit" experience, students will devise an original short play that will keep their audience guessing until the last minute. The final session will invite family and friends to put on their investigators' hats as they attempt to solve the crime. Each session will feature a different mysterious plot and original characters so this class is perfect for new and returning students alike!

Classes are $275.00 per student and will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays until March 4, 2021.

Classes for Adults:

A compelling play begins with a great scene. November 18 to December 23, 2020, students will work with a professional playwright to craft an engaging scene through writing exercises and group discussions in the Intro to Scene Writing class. As a part of a weekly writing ensemble, attendees will have a chance to hear their work read out loud and receive supportive feedback that will help strengthen skills as a playwright and storyteller.

Classes are $275.00 per student and will be available on Wednesdays from 6:30-8PM. Writers of all skill levels are welcome.

Special Topics: The Adrienne Kennedy Experience will introduce students to the life and work of American playwright Adrienne Kennedy and is intended to dovetail with the first half of McCarter and Round House Theatre's virtual play festival: The Work of Adrienne Kennedy: Inspiration & Influence. The experience of the plays on the page will be paired with their virtual theatrical performances and further supplemented by free panel discussions featuring professional theatre artists whose art and craft have been inspired by Kennedy. Course activities will include reading, journaling, some lecture, special guest artist visits, and plenty of discussions.

Classes are $240 per student and will take place 6:30-8PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays, December 1 to December 17, 2020.

McCarter is offering scholarships for all classes. To view a full schedule and more information visit, mccarter.org/onlineclasses. Spaces are limited, so register today to reserve your spot!

The Work of Adrienne Kennedy: Inspiration & Influence

The virtual play festival presented in association with Round House Theatre will continue at the McCarter through February 21, 2021. The digital festival includes: He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box, Sleep Deprivation Chamber, Ohio State Murders, and the world premiere of Etta and Ella on the Upper West Side.

Adrienne Kennedy is one of the most prolific and widely studied living playwrights. Her lyrical dramas have influenced generations of storytellers: from Suzan Lori-Parks to Robert O'Hara, Shonda Rhimes to Jeremy O. Harris. Despite her outsized influence, three Obie Awards, and induction into the Theater Hall of Fame -- Adrienne Kennedy is not a household name. This virtual play festival is a celebration of why she should be.

Tickets for each virtual performance are only $15 or grab a festival pass to see all four plays and the handling fee will be waived. For more information visit, mccarter.org/adriennekennedy.

