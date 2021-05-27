Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

McCarter Theater Center Announces 2021 Virtual Gala

The one hour evening includes special guests including Emanuel Ax, Laurie Berkner, J’Nai Bridges, Shawn Colvin, Rhiannon Giddens, Joe Henry, and more!

May. 27, 2021  
McCarter Theater Center has announced the 2021 Gala that will take place on June 11th at 7pm. This virtual event will include performance segments and tribute messages from special McCarter artists, giving audiences a sneak peek at the programming for McCarter's re-opening season. The evening's co-chairs, Timothy M. Andrews, Daniela Bonafede-Chhabra and Ashvin Chhabra, Christi and Rahul Gautam, and Cheryl and Richard Goldman invite ticket buyers to gather friends and assemble a watch party at the "virtual theater" and take a seat at the "virtual table" to mingle with guests in a private party.

The one hour evening includes special guests including Emanuel Ax, Laurie Berkner, J'Nai Bridges, Shawn Colvin, Rhiannon Giddens, Joe Henry, Wynton Marsalis, Audra McDonald, Nella, The Hot Sardines, David Sedaris, Somi, and Mitsuko Uchida. To make the night extra special, Princeton's The Meeting House is crafting a three-course meal and wine pairing that is available for pick up on the night of the Gala. The famed restaurant and bar offers American cuisine with an emphasis on seasonal ingredients, seasonal cocktail menu, locally brewed beers and well-curated list of new- and old-world wines.

Tickets start at $100 and virtual tables of 10 start at $5,000. For more information, visit www.mccarter.org/mccartergala21


