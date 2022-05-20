McCarter Brings Back In-Person 2022 GALA June 4th With Live Performance From Gregory Porter

McCarter Theater Center has announced that after two virtual galas during the pandemic, the highly anticipated annual tradition will return with a live 2022 event in Princeton, on Saturday, June 4th.

The not-to-be-missed fun-filled summer party is a long-standing tradition in the Princeton community where all are welcomed to come together to share the joy and thrill of the performing arts and to support one of central New Jersey's cultural gems.

The soiree kicks off with cocktails at 5:30 pm, followed by an unforgettable performance by Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter at 7pm. Afterward, guests will enjoy dinner, dancing, a live auction, and a sneak peek of the 22/23 theatrical season.

Known for his warm baritone vocals, Gregory Porter rose to acclaim a decade ago with his earthy, cross-pollinated brand of jazz, soul, and gospel. A gifted singer of standards as well as contemporary soul, Porter has earned comparisons to Nat King Cole, Donny Hathaway, and Stevie Wonder.

The evening's co-chairs are Neha and Shalin Shah, Mark and Courtney Thierfelder.

The Gala is McCarter's main fundraiser that helps sustain the organization's artistic and educational programming.

Tickets start at $300 and tables of 10 start at $6,000. For tickets, corporate sponsorships and more information visit mccarter.org/gala2022 or email Director of Development Piper Burrows, pburrows@mccarter.org. Please see HERE for approved images.

