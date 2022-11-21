Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

​​​​​​​Mayo Performing Arts Center Annual Food Drive Kicks Off November 21

Mayo Performing Arts Center is holding a food drive this holiday season with all donations going to nourish.NJ.

Nov. 21, 2022  

Patrons attending events are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and personal care items at shows. Donations may also be dropped off at the box office during regular business hours (10 am - 6 pm, Mon-Sat.).

Current needs include: low sugar cereals, oatmeal packets, shelf stable milk, canned chicken and tuna, canned beans, shampoo, laundry pods, new warm hats and gloves, new socks and white t-shirts

nourish.nj provides nutritious meals in a warm, safe and caring environment, free of charge, no questions asked, to anyone who comes seeking nourishment. As part of its hospitality, nourish.nj also encourages and assists our guests in accessing community resources, services and educational programs. More information is available at https://nourishnj.org/

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.




