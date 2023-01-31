Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mayo Performing Arts Center Announces Exciting Lineup of March Events

Performances include Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, The Cat in the Hat, Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom, Jr. and more!

Jan. 31, 2023  

MPAC brings Irish stepdancers, Bollywood theatrics, Hamilton's original Aaron Burr and cats - lots of cats to the stage in March!

Tickets for all events are available at www.MayoArts.Org or by calling the box office at 973-539-8008.

Please note that MPAC's schedule is subject to change.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8 pm

Grammy-winning trumpeter Wynton Marsalis leads the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, 15 of today's finest jazz soloists and ensemble players, who perform the music of the great jazz composers as well as original works that foster an appreciation for this American music genre.

$59-$99 (LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE)

The Cat in the Hat

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm (Sensory Friendly)

A boring, rainy afternoon turns into an amazing, mischievous and hilarious adventure when The Cat in the Hat comes calling. Ages 3-8

$12-15

Cats

Friday, March 10 at 8 pm

Saturday, March 11 at 8 pm

Sunday, March 12 at 1:30 pm and 7 pm

Rediscover CATS-the beloved musical with breathtaking music-including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, "Memory." Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

$69-$109

Dublin Irish Dance presents "Wings"

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Featuring world champion dancers, Ireland's finest musical and vocal virtuosos, and original music and choreography, this Celtic celebration thrills audiences with its transformative emotional and imaginative energy as it showcases Ireland's rich cultural heritage.

$29-$59

Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation


Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1 pm and 5 pm

Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (oh... and don't forget Tigger too!) are featured in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation. Featuring The Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy-award winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this beautiful stage adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood. Ages 3-12

$19-$79

The Hit Men: The Ultimate Rock Concert

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8 pm

Relive rock's greatest hits with The Hit Men - five fantastic musicians who have shared the stage with legendary artists including Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Wings, Alan Parsons, Billy Joel, Sting, Elton John, Journey, The Who and Cream. The Hit Men share their first-hand experiences as eyewitnesses to rock history, and perform classic hits you know and love, such as "Don't Stop Believin,'" "Feels Like The First Time," "Eye in the Sky" and many more, just the way you remember them.

$39-$59 (LIMITED TICKETS)

Ages 4+

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: Trouble Is 25th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8 pm

Kenny Wayne Shepherd has established himself as an immensely popular recording artist, a consistently in-demand live act and an influential force in a worldwide resurgence of the blues. The Louisiana-born axeman shines a light on the rich blues of the past and while forging ahead with his own modern twist on a classic sound. Shepherd will perform his album Trouble Is as well as other fan favorites.

$49-$99

An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8 pm

Leslie Odom, Jr., best known for his Tony-winning role as "Aaron Burr" in Hamilton, performs a mix of jazz-influenced soul, pop, standards and more with his band.

$69-$129




share