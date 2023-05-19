Mayo Performing Arts Center And Cornerstone Launch New Creative Aging Program For Seniors

Mayo Performing Arts Center has launched a Creative Aging Arts program at Cornerstone Adult Day Center in Morristown that will run through the end of June.

This brand-new arts engagement program has been made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

"MPAC thanks the New Jersey State Council on the Arts for providing the funding to launch this innovative and exciting new program in partnership with Cornerstone Social Adult Day Center to engage our senior population in activities that stimulate creativity and self expression," said Allison Larena President and CEO, MPAC.

MPAC Teaching Artist Dan Fenelon is working with senior citizens at the Cornerstone Adult Day Center in Morristown to create a mural using techniques they learn during 8-session residencies, which can accommodate up to 25 participants. Sessions are held twice a week for 90 minutes. The residencies are free of charge to both Cornerstone and its participants. The final mural will be installed and unveiled in early July.

The residency will enable participants to produce sophisticated artworks by learning how to create patterns and build complex shapes based on simple forms, and to enjoy a deep sense relaxation as they become engrossed in the process. The final project will incorporate all the students' artwork into a community-based collage that will be mounted at the Cornerstone facility.

"We are so pleased to once again partner with our friends at Mayo Performing Arts Center to bring positive and enlivening experiences to our clients," Cornerstone CEO Patrice Picard shared. "We seek to keep our seniors engaged, stimulated and active. Working with an artist to create something they'll enjoy seeing on the walls every day is truly special!"

While art making is the focus of the project, it will also include facilitation by Kadie Dempsey, Principal, Core Creative Placemaking. who will encourage participants to express their thoughts on the role of previous arts projects in their lives and what outcomes they hope to see in the finished product. Much like a quilting circle, the goal will be to work together towards a common goal while fostering a sense of shared purpose and encouraging storytelling by individuals in the group.

Cornerstone Social Adult Day Center is funded in part by the County of Morris and was established to provide a safe, upbeat, and welcoming environment for aging adults who could benefit from social interaction and some assistance weekdays between 8 am - 6 pm. Sliding fee scales, attendance flexibility, exceptional staff and transportation make the program a hit for clients and caregivers alike. The Center is managed by Cornerstone Family Programs & Morristown Neighborhood House, a nonprofit organization with a mission of strengthening communities by helping people build better lives. The 200-plus year organization educates children and youth, empowers teens, and provides families, female veterans, the aging and their caregivers specialized support. For more information on the Cornerstone Social Adult Day Center, contact the Center directly at 973-326-7288.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.