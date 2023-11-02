Max Horbund Art Exhibition to Benefit The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County

Bergen County artist Max Horbund will display his work in an exhibition, Expressions, at the Englewood Framing Gallery from November 4 through December 30, 2023. A portion of the proceeds of the sale of Horbund's art will benefit The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County.

Opening Reception

An opening reception launches the exhibition on Saturday, November 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Englewood Framing Gallery, located at 44 North Dean Street, in Englewood, New Jersey. The reception is free and open to the public. Horbund's work may also be viewed during the gallery's business hours --Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The gallery is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Horbund's work focuses on realist painting. His latest work evolved to a more contemporary abstract and semi-abstract vision meant to give form to forces experienced as a confluence of deep, quickly moving emotional tides and unconscious cognition.

His work is found in government, corporate, and private collections and in several galleries in the New York City metropolitan area, throughout the United States and in Japan. He has shared his knowledge of painting as an instructor at the Art Students League of New York and The Art Center of Northern New Jersey.

Galleries carrying his work include Grand Central Art Gallery, Uma Gallery and Tenri Gallery in New York City; Black Orchid Gallery in Mystic, Connecticut; Vail Fine Arts in Vail, Colorado; United States Coast Guard in Washington, D.C.; Jack Wright Gallery in Palm Beach, Florida; The Art Space Kami Sanjyo in Nara, Japan; and several others.

Horbund holds a Bachelor of Science from Pratt Institute. He received additional training in painting at the School of Visual Arts and the Art Students League of New York, where he also served on the board of directors for 13 years and for three years as its president.

90 Years Supporting the Community

Founded in 1933 during the Great Depression, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in Englewood, New Jersey, supports local nonprofit organizations serving people in need in eastern Bergen County. The funds raised from a portion of the sale of Horbund's paintings will support the Chest's 2023-2024 priorities in these areas:

• Mental Health,

• Food Insecurity and Healthy Eating,

• Home Care (Health Care Staffing and Services),

• Educational Enhancement/College and Career Prep, and

• Racial Justice Education.

The Community Chest awards competitive grants to nonprofit agencies to provide services to residents in need from these communities: Alpine, Bergenfield, Closter, Cresskill, Demarest, Dumont, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan, Rockleigh and Tenafly.

For further information about the art exhibition or The Community Chest, contact (201) 568-7474. Contributions to The Community Chest may be sent by check made out to The Community Chest, located at 122 South Van Brunt Street, 2nd Floor, Englewood, NJ 07631. Donations are tax-deductible, as permitted by law.

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in Englewood, New Jersey, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 90 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact Executive Director Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.

For further information about The Chest, visit Click Here or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).