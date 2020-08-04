Masterwork Music And Arts Foundation Announces 2020 Community Grant Award Winners

Our 2020 Award winners serve New Jersey and New York communities in promoting the arts.

Our Community Grant Awards are designed to support organizations that encourage excellence in the arts at the community level. For the 2020-2021 community grant season, the Board decided to add an additional grant, bringing the total to four awards - three at the $500 level and one at the $1000. Artists and arts organizations in New Jersey and New York were encouraged to apply.

The winners are:

Morris Arts (www.morrisarts.org)

Morris Arts will receive a $1,000 community grant award.

Founded in 1973, Morris Arts' very mission is to build community through the arts. Morris Arts long maintained a vibrant presence in the Morristown community through a number of community arts programs, but the Arts in Education program has the most impressive impact, reaching over 180,000 young minds a year through creative assemblies, workshops, learning opportunities and showcases.

The Morris Choral Society (www.morrischoralsociety.org )

The Morris Choral Society will receive a $500 community grant award.

Since 1973 The Morris Choral Society (MCS) has been serving the Morristown community by presenting a varied program of music and by encouraging choral music performance. In the process, MCS has been the community's ambassador for the arts - often spreading the joy of choral music to other communities.

The Athens Cultural Center (www.athensculturalcenter.org )

The Athens Cultural Center will receive a $500 community grant award.

Located along the Hudson River in Athens, New York, The Athens Cultural Center serves as a beacon for art education in the community that launched America's first art movement, The Hudson River School over 150 years ago. Today, the Athens Cultural Center continues with that tradition and celebrates the beauty of the Hudson River Valley by serving as a home for artist, performers and patrons.

Art House Productions (www.arthouseproductions.org )

Art House Productions will receive a $500 community grant award.

Art House Productions, a pioneer of artistic and cultural programming in New Jersey's Hudson County, is the producer of Your Move - the state's only modern dance festival now in its eleventh year. The award will help with production costs for an event that celebrates a diverse cross-section of dance talent through an event that encourages community engagement.

We're grateful for all of the applications we received for our community grant award offering. Please follow Masterwork Arts on Facebook or Twitter to find out about more learning opportunities or sign up for our e-newsletter on www.masterworksarts.org.

The Masterwork Music and Arts Foundation has been supporting excellence in the arts for over 50 years. 100 percent of your donation funds art and artists through community grants, competitive awards, and a premier award for an emerging artist. Find ou more at www.masterworkarts.org.

