Marie Osmond, Mike DelGuidice, and Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood Go On Sale at bergenPAC

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Oct. 13, 2022  

bergenPAC has announced new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot perform Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m., the iconic Marie Osmond takes the stage Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, and comedians Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood bring their improv show, Scared Scriptless, on Friday June 23, 2023.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot

Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$59

Mike DelGuidice, dynamic vocalist/songwriter, tours with Billy Joel all over the world, including every month at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Experience a wildly entertaining evening of Mike DelGuidice & his band Big Shot. They are renowned for performing astonishing renditions of Billy Joel's songbook, plus hits by Elton John, Paul McCartney, Marc Cohn, The Beatles, The Eagles, John Denver, James Taylor, Chicago, a few of Mike's eclectic original songs, and much more.

While on tour with Billy Joel he has shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Bryan Adams, Tony Bennett, Paul Simon, John Mayer, John Mellencamp, Adam Levine, to name a few. Mike also scored the theme song to Kevin James' sitcom Kevin Can Wait with his original song "Ordinary Guy."

Marie Osmond

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 - 8 PM

$59-$129

Marie Osmond has spent over six iconic decades in the entertainment business as a successful singer, television performer, talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur, and public speaker. Her debut single "Paper Roses" reached the #1 spot on two Billboard charts, a feat that not only placed her among an elite class of musical royalty, but instantly catapulted her into international superstardom.

She is a multiple gold and platinum selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums, and three New York Times Bestselling books. She has entertained millions throughout the world through television, radio, film, literature, live concerts, and Broadway performances. As a philanthropist, she cofounded Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised over 7 billion dollars for children to date.

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood

Friday, June 23, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$79

Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the live stage to create hilarious and original scenes in their two-man show. Known by TV audiences for their work on Whose Line is it Anyway?, Colin and Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. "Interactive" in every sense of the word, they will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act... just like a live version of Whose Line! Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages!

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030


