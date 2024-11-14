Malala Yousafzai Comes to NJPAC For a Conversation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Malala Yousafzai began her activism at the age of 11 when she anonymously blogged about life under the Taliban in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, particularly focusing on the ban on girls’ education.



Over the following years, she spoke publicly, delivered speeches, and participated in interviews, which garnered media attention and resulted in numerous awards.



At the age of 15, she was shot in the head by the Taliban for speaking out. After months of surgery and rehabilitation in the United Kingdom, she founded the Malala Fund to continue her campaign for universal education for girls. A year later, Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy for education and equality.



On Wednesday, March 19, at 8 PM, Malala will share her extraordinary life experiences and unique global perspective in a moderated discussion at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC).



Tickets for A Conversation with Malala Yousafzai go on sale starting Friday, November 15th at 10 AM.

Comments