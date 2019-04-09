MY SON THE WAITER, A JEWISH TRAGEDY Announced At The Morris Museum

Being a comedian is no joke. Ask Brad Zimmerman who spent 29 years waiting tables in New York City while chasing a career in acting and comedy. Brad brings the story of his tumultuous struggle to fulfill his dream and 'make it' as a comedic actor in New York City to the Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum for six performances beginning May 2, 2019 through May 5, 2019. My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy is one part standup, one part theatrical, and all parts uproarious. Just add seltzer.

Brad Zimmerman, "the world's most successful Jewish waiter," spins tangy tales of his pursuit of fame, along with stories about his childhood, family and misbegotten love life,

"If I had to sum up my love life so far on a scale from 1 to 10, I would give it a 2. Want to know what bumped it up to a 2? So do I."

The late, great Joan Rivers said, "I've had three great opening acts in my lifetime: Billy Crystal, Garry Shandling and Brad Zimmerman." That's good company. Brad performs all over the US in a variety of venues working with comedians and entertainers such as Brad Garrett, Dennis Miller, Susie Essman, Julio Iglesias and the late George Carlin. If you're a fan of The Sopranos, you may remember him as Johnny Sack's lawyer.

Zimmerman worked on the script for My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy for nine years and performed it in small venues all over the country, including a stint at Stage Door Theatre in Margate, Florida where it came to the attention of producers Dana Matthow and Philip Roy (Respect: A Musical Journey of Women, Old Jews Telling Jokes, My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy). Since then My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy spent two years at Off Broadway's Stage 72 at the Triad Theatre in New York, and has toured the USA from coast to coast.



Tickets for My Son the Waiter, A Jewish Tragedy are $35 for Morris Museum Members, $45 for Non-Members, $40 for seniors and $25 for Students. All seats are reserved. Tickets may be purchased online at morrismuseum.org/theatre, by phone at (973) 971-3706, or in person at the Morris Museum. The Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre is located at 6 Normandy Heights Road in Morristown, NJ, and offers free parking and full accessibility. Box office hours for phone sales are Monday through Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Walk-up hours for ticket purchases are during the Museum's normal operating hours.





