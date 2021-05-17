MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH & I'M IN THERAPY to be Presented at the Avenel Performing Arts Center

The Avenel Performing Arts Center will present My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy May 20th through May 23rd, 2021.

A native of Brooklyn, Steve Solomon grew up in the multi-ethnic neighborhood of Sheepshead Bay. This was the perfect training ground for a dialectician and comedian. Steve learned at an early age how to use his gift for imitating accents to his advantage. He also realized that he was a prolific writer of jokes and stories; real jokes.

The three-time award winning "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm In Therapy" has met with rave reviews to sold out crowds throughout the country and overseas and became one of the longest running one-man comedy shows in history. Steve has written three additional sequels to his original hit: "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm STILL in Therapy" and his hilarious holiday show; "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm Home for the Holidays"! Steve's latest creation, "Cannoli, Latkes & Guilt... the Therapy Continues", has been hailed as the very best of Steve's work. Steve's shows are currently touring the United States, Canada, and South Africa and have received critical acclaim including winning The Connecticut Critics Circle Award, The San Francisco Drama Desk nomination, and more.

My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy

May 20, 2021 8:00 pm

May 21, 2021 8:00 pm

May 22, 2021 2:00 pm

May 22, 2021 8:00 pm

May 23, 2021 3:00 pm

May 23, 2021 7:00 pm

Tickets: $39.50

Box Office: (732) 314-0500

The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office at (732) 314-0500.