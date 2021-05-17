Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH & I'M IN THERAPY to be Presented at the Avenel Performing Arts Center

Steve’s shows are currently touring the United States, Canada, and South Africa.

May. 17, 2021  
MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH & I'M IN THERAPY to be Presented at the Avenel Performing Arts Center

The Avenel Performing Arts Center will present My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy May 20th through May 23rd, 2021.

A native of Brooklyn, Steve Solomon grew up in the multi-ethnic neighborhood of Sheepshead Bay. This was the perfect training ground for a dialectician and comedian. Steve learned at an early age how to use his gift for imitating accents to his advantage. He also realized that he was a prolific writer of jokes and stories; real jokes.

The three-time award winning "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm In Therapy" has met with rave reviews to sold out crowds throughout the country and overseas and became one of the longest running one-man comedy shows in history. Steve has written three additional sequels to his original hit: "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm STILL in Therapy" and his hilarious holiday show; "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm Home for the Holidays"! Steve's latest creation, "Cannoli, Latkes & Guilt... the Therapy Continues", has been hailed as the very best of Steve's work. Steve's shows are currently touring the United States, Canada, and South Africa and have received critical acclaim including winning The Connecticut Critics Circle Award, The San Francisco Drama Desk nomination, and more.

My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy

May 20, 2021 8:00 pm

May 21, 2021 8:00 pm

May 22, 2021 2:00 pm

May 22, 2021 8:00 pm

May 23, 2021 3:00 pm

May 23, 2021 7:00 pm

Tickets: $39.50

Box Office: (732) 314-0500

The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office at (732) 314-0500.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories
PSEG True Diversity Film Series Presents ECONOMIC JUSTICE: POVERTY, INJUSTICE, AND RACISM Photo

PSEG True Diversity Film Series Presents ECONOMIC JUSTICE: POVERTY, INJUSTICE, AND RACISM

Swingin Sunday Celebration Honored Frank Sinatra at The Columns Photo

Swingin' Sunday Celebration Honored Frank Sinatra at The Columns

Final Line-up Announced For Crossroads Tribute To Cicely Tyson Photo

Final Line-up Announced For Crossroads Tribute To Cicely Tyson

Bloomfield High School Will Present its Spring Project SIX FEET APART Next Weekend Photo

Bloomfield High School Will Present its Spring Project SIX FEET APART Next Weekend


More Hot Stories For You

  • DPAC Will Present its Triangle Rising Stars Virtual Showcase and Awards Show on May 20th
  • A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Be Performed at the Wilson Center This Month
  • CINDERELLA Will Be Performed by Wilmington Conservatory of Fine Arts and Turning Pointe Dance Co. Next Month
  • UPTOWN AT THE COTTON CLUB is Performed at the Wilson Center This Weekend