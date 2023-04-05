MY BIG GAY ITALIAN MIDLIFE CRISIS Comes to Atlantic City Next Weekend

It's a big gay weekend in Atlantic City on Saturday the 15th at 8PM in Ovation Hall at the Ocean Resort and Casino when "My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis," the third chapter in the "Big Gay" Franchise, marks its official debut at the property. The show made its original debut in December of 2015 at the Snapple Theater Center on 50th Street and Broadway, where it was extended seven times and ran for two years.

Anthony Pinnunziato is approaching his forties and is faced with the challenges of balancing his successful company with past and present gay relationships. Crisis includes some of the same characters from Wedding and Funeral and a few new others. This interactive comedy of errors is actually set in Atlantic City at Ocean Resort and Casino for a weight loss convention. Wilkinson's character owns a company "Body Body" and is there to compete with other fictional weight loss companies while trying to stay out of trouble.

The cast will join three-time Daytime Emmy winner, writer and star, Anthony J. Wilkinson along with the rest of the cast for a special Ocean Pride Happy Hour at Ocean Resort and Casino's Balcony Bar on April 14, 2023 at 8pm.

Fan favorite characters from the Off-Broadway Production, Anthony Pinnunziato (Wilkinson), Aunt Toniann (Debra Toscano), Lucia (Kim Pirrella), Connie (Meagan Robar), and Larry Fanazzi (Chad Kessler) will make their return. Other cast members include Dominick Laruffa Jr. (Andrew), Nicholas Barbati (Nathaniel), Geri Rosetti (Luscious Lucille), and Marta (Tracy Triceps). Ocean Casino's Vice President's of Player Development, Steven J. Ebner (Frankie Crunches) and Stacy Parker (Betty Biceps) will be making their respective returns. The show will be directed and General Managed by Robert Levinstein (22Q Entertainment).

The Ocean Resort and Casino is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tickets are now available and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com