Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY BIG GAY ITALIAN MIDLIFE CRISIS Comes to Atlantic City Next Weekend

The performance is on Saturday April 15th at 8PM.

Apr. 05, 2023  
MY BIG GAY ITALIAN MIDLIFE CRISIS Comes to Atlantic City Next Weekend

It's a big gay weekend in Atlantic City on Saturday the 15th at 8PM in Ovation Hall at the Ocean Resort and Casino when "My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis," the third chapter in the "Big Gay" Franchise, marks its official debut at the property. The show made its original debut in December of 2015 at the Snapple Theater Center on 50th Street and Broadway, where it was extended seven times and ran for two years.

Anthony Pinnunziato is approaching his forties and is faced with the challenges of balancing his successful company with past and present gay relationships. Crisis includes some of the same characters from Wedding and Funeral and a few new others. This interactive comedy of errors is actually set in Atlantic City at Ocean Resort and Casino for a weight loss convention. Wilkinson's character owns a company "Body Body" and is there to compete with other fictional weight loss companies while trying to stay out of trouble.

The cast will join three-time Daytime Emmy winner, writer and star, Anthony J. Wilkinson along with the rest of the cast for a special Ocean Pride Happy Hour at Ocean Resort and Casino's Balcony Bar on April 14, 2023 at 8pm.

Fan favorite characters from the Off-Broadway Production, Anthony Pinnunziato (Wilkinson), Aunt Toniann (Debra Toscano), Lucia (Kim Pirrella), Connie (Meagan Robar), and Larry Fanazzi (Chad Kessler) will make their return. Other cast members include Dominick Laruffa Jr. (Andrew), Nicholas Barbati (Nathaniel), Geri Rosetti (Luscious Lucille), and Marta (Tracy Triceps). Ocean Casino's Vice President's of Player Development, Steven J. Ebner (Frankie Crunches) and Stacy Parker (Betty Biceps) will be making their respective returns. The show will be directed and General Managed by Robert Levinstein (22Q Entertainment).

The Ocean Resort and Casino is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tickets are now available and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com




State Theatre New Jersey Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo This Month Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo This Month
State Theatre New Jersey presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on Sunday, April 16 at 7:30pm. The opening act is Charlie Farren, best known as the lead singer of The Joe Perry Project.
Luciano, Tony Rebel And Yaksta Set To Perform At Njpac This Summer Photo
Luciano, Tony Rebel And Yaksta Set To Perform At Njpac This Summer
Celebrate reggae music and Rasta culture with reggae icons Luciano, Tony Rebel and Yaksta on Saturday, June 10th at 8 PM at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC).
Hudson Theatre Works Theatre On The Edge Presents A Workshop Production of SON OF ZEUS By Photo
Hudson Theatre Works 'Theatre On The Edge' Presents A Workshop Production of SON OF ZEUS By and Starring Jimmy Georgiades
'Son Of Zeus' is one man's journey into the struggles and legacy of his family. A journey fraught with excessive male dominance and abuse.  As the son of a violent Greek immigrant who abused his mother, and the stepson of a mobster incarcerated for armed robbery and manslaughter, can Jimmy exorcise the demons and forge his own path?  
Jazzmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko And Queen Naija Set To Perform At Boardwalk Hall In Atlantic Photo
Jazzmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko And Queen Naija Set To Perform At Boardwalk Hall In Atlantic City This June
North to Shore Music Festival, in association with S.J. Presents and Black Promoters Collective announce a triple factor—See JAZMINE SULLIVAN, JHENE AIKO, and QUEEN NAIJA as they take over Atlantic City with show stopping performances at BOARDWALK HALL on Sunday, June 10th at 8 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Jazzmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko And Queen Naija Set To Perform At Boardwalk Hall In Atlantic City This JuneJazzmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko And Queen Naija Set To Perform At Boardwalk Hall In Atlantic City This June
April 4, 2023

North to Shore Music Festival, in association with S.J. Presents and Black Promoters Collective announce a triple factor—See JAZMINE SULLIVAN, JHENE AIKO, and QUEEN NAIJA as they take over Atlantic City with show stopping performances at BOARDWALK HALL on Sunday, June 10th at 8 PM.
Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko And Queen Naija Set To Perform At The Prudential Center In NewarkJazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko And Queen Naija Set To Perform At The Prudential Center In Newark
April 4, 2023

Multi-Grammy-nominated powerhouse singer/songwriter Jazmine Sullivan, Hot off the heels with her blockbuster new release earning her two Soul Train Awards (Album of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist) and receiving three Grammy Awards nominations (Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song for 'Pick Up Your Feelings') will be performing her hits in Atlantic City on June 10th. 
See John Pizzarelli, Cheap Trick & More at MPAC in MaySee John Pizzarelli, Cheap Trick & More at MPAC in May
April 4, 2023

MPAC’s season continues with a lineup of classic rockers, classic comedians, classic jazz and more.
Kristin Chenoweth to Perform FOR THE GIRLS at MPAC This MonthKristin Chenoweth to Perform FOR THE GIRLS at MPAC This Month
April 4, 2023

Emmy and Tony Award-winning performer Kristin Chenoweth will return to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm.  
Spring Staged Reading Series Comes to The Black BoxSpring Staged Reading Series Comes to The Black Box
April 4, 2023

From April 13th through April 30th, The Black Box presents an eclectic series of new and under-produced plays, many at the start of the 'incubation' process! These dynamic staged readings will be on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays - all starting at 8:00PM! 
share