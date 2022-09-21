MY BIG GAY ITALIAN FUNERAL Set For Ocean Casino Resort November 12

It's another Big Gay Weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday the 12th of November at 8PM at the Ocean Resort and Casino, when "My Big Gay Italian Funeral" will set as the third of Anthony J. Wilkinson's Productions to play in Ovation Hall. The cast will kick off the weekend by joining three-time Daytime Emmy winner, writer and star, Anthony J. Wilkinson for a special Ocean Pride Happy Hour at Ocean Casino's Nola's Bar and Lounge on Friday, November 11th.

"My Big Gay Italian Funeral" is the sequel to the Off-Broadway hit comedy "My Big Gay Italian Wedding" and includes the same characters you know and love. "My Big Gay Italian Funeral" is set at the funeral of Anthony's father, Joe Pinnunziato. Anthony is reunited with his gay brother Peter Pinnunziato, who he hasn't spoken to in over a decade. Family drama and crazy characters unite when everything that can possibly happen at an Italian wake certainly will!

"My Big Gay Italian Funeral" first opened Off-Broadway on June 13, 2013 at the St. Luke's Theater. After eight extensions and mostly sold-out audiences, the show continued there until the end of 2015 and then began getting licensed and opening in multiple cities across the world. Many of the original cast members will be returning for this production.

The cast of My Big Gay Italian Funeral includes Anthony J. Wilkinson (Anthony), Anastasios Mikroulis (Peter), Marianne Felice (Angela), Alexa Harris (Maria), Debra Toscano (Aunt ToniAnn), Kim Pirrella (Lucia), Brett Douglas (Maurizio), Geri Rosetti (Connie), Marta (Vidalia), Nick Barbati (Dominick), Megan Robar (Eva Fong/Aunt Donna), Chad Kessler (Lou/Howie), Tina Jensen (Ondine). Special guest Steven J. Ebner, Vice President of Player Development, will make his triumphant return to the stage in the role of Ezio. Stacy Parker who is also a Vice President of Player Development at Ocean Casino Resort, is back by popular demand as well and will be starring as herself.

The Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tickets are now available and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com.