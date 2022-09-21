Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY BIG GAY ITALIAN FUNERAL Set For Ocean Casino Resort November 12

“My Big Gay Italian Funeral” is the sequel to the Off-Broadway hit comedy “My Big Gay Italian Wedding” and includes the same characters you know and love.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  
MY BIG GAY ITALIAN FUNERAL Set For Ocean Casino Resort November 12

It's another Big Gay Weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday the 12th of November at 8PM at the Ocean Resort and Casino, when "My Big Gay Italian Funeral" will set as the third of Anthony J. Wilkinson's Productions to play in Ovation Hall. The cast will kick off the weekend by joining three-time Daytime Emmy winner, writer and star, Anthony J. Wilkinson for a special Ocean Pride Happy Hour at Ocean Casino's Nola's Bar and Lounge on Friday, November 11th.

"My Big Gay Italian Funeral" is the sequel to the Off-Broadway hit comedy "My Big Gay Italian Wedding" and includes the same characters you know and love. "My Big Gay Italian Funeral" is set at the funeral of Anthony's father, Joe Pinnunziato. Anthony is reunited with his gay brother Peter Pinnunziato, who he hasn't spoken to in over a decade. Family drama and crazy characters unite when everything that can possibly happen at an Italian wake certainly will!

"My Big Gay Italian Funeral" first opened Off-Broadway on June 13, 2013 at the St. Luke's Theater. After eight extensions and mostly sold-out audiences, the show continued there until the end of 2015 and then began getting licensed and opening in multiple cities across the world. Many of the original cast members will be returning for this production.

The cast of My Big Gay Italian Funeral includes Anthony J. Wilkinson (Anthony), Anastasios Mikroulis (Peter), Marianne Felice (Angela), Alexa Harris (Maria), Debra Toscano (Aunt ToniAnn), Kim Pirrella (Lucia), Brett Douglas (Maurizio), Geri Rosetti (Connie), Marta (Vidalia), Nick Barbati (Dominick), Megan Robar (Eva Fong/Aunt Donna), Chad Kessler (Lou/Howie), Tina Jensen (Ondine). Special guest Steven J. Ebner, Vice President of Player Development, will make his triumphant return to the stage in the role of Ezio. Stacy Parker who is also a Vice President of Player Development at Ocean Casino Resort, is back by popular demand as well and will be starring as herself.

The Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tickets are now available and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Jersey City Theater Center Presents DA VINCI INVENTIONS By CordâmeJersey City Theater Center Presents DA VINCI INVENTIONS By Cordâme
September 21, 2022

Taking the stage at JCTC Studios, Cordâme will interpret the music of the Italian Renaissance in their distinct chamber music-meets-jazz style.  Cordâme is dynamic ensemble dedicated to the interpretation of the compositions of Jean Félix Mailloux. Created in Montreal in 2004, have released 8 albums in 18 years and is one of the most active groups in the Quebec music scene.  In 2019, Cordâme was commissioned by Orford Musique to create “Da Vinci inventions.”
On Sale At BergenPAC: Steven Adler Of Guns 'N Roses, The AC/DC Experience And Floyd Nation On Sale At BergenPAC: Steven Adler Of Guns 'N Roses, The AC/DC Experience And Floyd Nation
September 20, 2022

bergenPAC is adding three shows for rock fans, featuring a couple covers and an icon. First up is Dirty Deeds – The AC/DC Experience, on February 24. Then Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses hits the stage March 31. Following that, Floyd Nation arrives April 14.
Music Mountain Theatre Adds Special Events Including 5th Anniversary Celebration & More!Music Mountain Theatre Adds Special Events Including 5th Anniversary Celebration & More!
September 20, 2022

As the 2022 season of Main Stage performances, young audience series productions, and Theatre School session continues, Music Mountain Theatre is also offering additional special events to enjoy this fall!
Brandon J. Dirden Directs Wife Crystal Dickinson In WINE IN THE WILDERNESS At Two River TheaterBrandon J. Dirden Directs Wife Crystal Dickinson In WINE IN THE WILDERNESS At Two River Theater
September 20, 2022

Wine in the Wilderness, written by Drama Desk Award winner Alice Childress and directed by Obie Award winner Brandon J. Dirden (director of August Wilson's Radio Golf and King Hedley II) launches Two River Theater's 2022/2023 Season on October 15. 
State Theatre New Jersey Announces DiscoveryTix ProgramState Theatre New Jersey Announces DiscoveryTix Program
September 20, 2022

State Theatre New Jersey launches the new DiscoveryTix Program with the support of Bank of America for the 2022-23 season. The DiscoveryTix Program strengthens State Theatre's commitment to making the arts accessible to the entire community.  