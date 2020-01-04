MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Nutley Little Theatre

The original "rom-com" comes to NLT in Much Ado about Nothing, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Nutley resident Alex Oleksij. Beatrice and Benedick hate each other so much - they must be in love! With an opening night benefitting the Franklin Reformed Church, this classic premiers on Feb 7th at 8pm, with performances on Feb. 8, 14, 15, 20, 21 & 22 at 8 pm; Feb. 9, 16 & 22 at 2 pm.

The cast includes Anne Bobis of Lincoln Park; Rick Brown of Verona; Jason Burford of Bridgewater; Jean Frese and Meg Kemble of Jersey City; Heather Ferreira of Fair Lawn; Scott Guzzo of Elmwood Park; Pamela Kahl of Glen Ridge; Dickson Lane of West Orange; Matthew Masiello, Anne Kenney Simpson, Jim Simpson and Nelson Valentin of Bloomfield; Emily McSpadden of Bergenfield; Jennifer Mitchell of Pequannock; Ron Mulligan of Parsippany; and Emily Tonn of Somerset.

The crew includes Janis Wolfe of Nutley (stage manager) Natalie Casaburi of Bloomfield and L.A. Mars of Lyndhurst (assistant stage managers), and Marion Brady of Little Falls (costumes).

"The cast and crew of this Shakespearean classic include people new to the stage and to NLT, and those - like myself- who have been involved in the theater for decades, " says Oleksij. "We are thrilled to invite students and others from the local community to experience Shakespeare as intended: on the stage rather than on the page. We hope audiences who have never been to our theatre will come and enjoy this timeless comedy, in addition to people who have been our faithful patrons for many years."

All performances are held at the theatre located at 47 Erie Place in the Erie Place Historic District of Nutley. You can buy NLT tickets online by visiting www.nutleylittletheatre.com, clicking on the link to Brown Paper Tickets and following the simple prompts, or calling Brown Paper Tickets at 800.838.3006. Tickets are $20 with matinee discounts for students and seniors.





