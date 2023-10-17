MPAC's 4th Annual Free Community Event Theatre of Light Set For November

The universal symbol of light will illuminate the rich cultural diversity of our community when Mayo Performing Arts Center transforms the Vail Mansion Plaza into a “Theater of Light” on Sunday, November 12 at 5 pm.

Theatre of Light, a free MPAC Arts in the Community event, takes place Sunday, November 12 at the Vail Mansion Plaza, adjacent to MPAC, from 5 pm – 8 pm. MPAC Arts in the Community events are sponsored by ADP.

“Theatre of Light is an opportunity to bring together our diverse community and to inspire, engage and connect people from all backgrounds through the magic of the arts,” said Allison Larena, President & CEO, MPAC.

The fourth annual Theatre of Light event has been expanded from previous years. A curtain of stars and lights will welcome the community onto the Vail Plaza. Specially lit magical winged dancers will perform while enchanted creatures and puppets roam about in dazzling colors. There will be music, dance, ice carving and craft making. Oh, and did we mention the elephant? Keep a lookout for Ellie the Elephant.

This year’s event will include participation and/or performances from the following community artists:

Lighting by BML Blackbird

Live Henna Painting by Mehndikalogie

Live Ice carving by Okamoto Studio

MPAC Performing Arts Company

Unity Steppers – Morristown Neighborhood House

LED Winged Dancers with LED juggler via Fluxion Entertainment

DJ Arjun – Bollywood- Hip Hop, World Music and more

During Theatre of Light, stop by the “Visit the Star” selfie station and the Wishing on a Star table where you can write your individual wishes that will become an integral part of the evening’s light display! Make your own light crown at the crafts area. You can also visit the Morristown/Morris Twp. Library between now and November 12 and write your thoughts at the Theatre of Light display in the library. In addition, refreshments will be available for purchase.

Participating community partners include: Morristown/ Morris Twp. Library, Cornerstone Adult Day Center, Neighborhood House, Unity Steppers, Mayo Performing Arts Center Performing Arts Company, students of MPAC’s Miracle Project classes, Fusion Academy, Morristown Beard School, St, Peter’s Episcopal Church, Vail Condo Association, Town of Morristown and the Morristown Partnership

“Theatre of Light is truly a celebration of community,” added Kadie Dempsey, MPAC’s Community Engagement Director and Principle, Core Creative Placemaking. “We believe that by engaging community in the process, the event takes on a deeper and more meaningful experience for participants and the community.”

The event will be held rain, or shine. Rain site will be St. Peter’s Parish Hall.

MPAC’s Theatre of Light is being coordinated by CORE Creative Placemaking. CORE’s principles, Morristown residents Kadie Dempsey and Dan Fenelon, create experiences that Inspire, engage and connect.