MPAC to Bring Free Arts Events to the Community This Summer

Mayo Performing Arts Center has announced a series of free summer Arts in the Community concerts and events at various locations in Morristown.

"After having to cancel this program due to the pandemic in 2020, we are thrilled to be able to bring a diverse lineup of artists to our community again for free concerts everyone can enjoy together," said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC.

The 2021 Arts in the Community concert series has been made possible by the generous support of ADP. "I am honored as a Morristown resident to represent ADP in our support of MPAC's community outreach. At ADP, our culture and values are anchored in giving back to the communities where we work and live, which aligns perfectly with the spirit of Arts in the Community," said Tara Albritton, DVP, GM, NAS, HCM Service at ADP, and member of MPAC's Board of Trustees.

Concerts will be held at various locations in Morristown, including Gramby Park off Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue and the Vail Mansion Plaza adjacent to MPAC. In June, MPAC staged two events at the Morristown Senior Housing on Early and Ann Streets, respectively. All events are free.

This year's concerts will span a variety of musical styles, feature returning favorites such as the jazz duo Acute Inflections as well as local artist Munah Hayes and introduce new and diverse artists to the community. Additional events may be added throughout the summer.

July - August Lineup (Additional events and locations may be added):

Location: Gramby Park

Wednesday, July 21 at 6:30 pm: Munah Hayes

Munah Hayes is a gospel performing artist. As a busy mom of 3 musical girls she also is the owner of Munahology Healing Center. She has been blessed to grace the MPAC stage as both a solo act and lead singer of the band Purple Hayes. Munah believes that true artists don't just sing or play instruments but they become music as they perform.

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza

Wednesday, July 28 at 6:30 pm:

Lucas Perez -That Saxophone Guy with the Nick Ryan Trio

Lucas Perez (That Saxophone Guy) is a saxophonist and performer from Somerville who has shared the stage with legendary R&B artists such as Toni Braxton and Ginuwine. Nick Ryan is a singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, instructor, and producer from New Jersey. With a sound ranging from the "heartland rock" of Asbury Park to "Memphis soul and modern pop, there's a taste of familiarity with his own originality.

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza

Wednesday, August 4 at 6:30 pm: Salsa Under the Stars with Banda Ritmo Cubano

Banda Ritmo Cubano's musicians have played with a virtual who's who of Latin music including Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Willie Colon and the Broadway show Hamilton. Specializing in a tight Latin band sound from solo guitar to a full size salsa band, the group plays top hits and classic Latin favorites including Cuban, Puerto Rican and Dominican specialties.

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza

Wednesday, August 11 at 6:30 pm: Acute Inflections: Is This Love?

How did a romantic trip to Montego Bay lead to the release of a Bob Marley tribute album 40 years after his passing? Join Acute Inflections, New York's sultry duo, as they perform jazzy versions of Marley's hits and tell the story of how they re-discovered his music and message.

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza

Wednesday, August 25 at 6:30 pm: Nahscha

Singer/songwriter Nahscha classifies herself as a mix between pop-soul and R&B. Nahscha believes that music is a universal language, and the best way to communicate to people. Spending a lot of her time singing on the streets and subways of New York City as a busker, she has found that singing in public settings creates organic moments and makes people happy.

Previously held:

Morristown Senior Housing:

June 23: Brynn Stanley

June 30: Darius Frowner

Tickets and reservations are not necessary. Attendees may want to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Rain site for Vail Mansion Plaza events will be St. Peter's Church.