MPAC is Back Out in The Community With a Free Arts in The Community Concert Sponsored By ADP

MPAC is back out in the community Wednesday night with a free Arts in the community concert sponsored by ADP at Cauldwell Playground!

Schedule of Events

Wednesday, July 6 at 6 pm

Nahscha

Singer/songwriter Nahscha classifies herself as a mix between pop, soul and R&B. Nahscha believes that music is a universal language, and the best way to communicate to people.

Special Guest: Unity Steppers (2022 Morristown Onstage Audience Pick Winner)

Also, Wednesday, July 6 at 12 pm, free ticket distribution for MPAC's four free August movies will begin.

Clifford the Big Red Dog: August 2 at 10:30 am

Summer of Soul: August 2 at 7 pm

Encanto: August 16 at 10:30 am

West Side Story (2021) at 7 pm

Coming next week (July 11-17)

We can't stop with the free concerts! We are back out at Vail Mansion Plaza for Acute Inflections.

Acute Inflections

July 13 at 6 pm

The duo of Elasea Douglas (vocalist) and Sadiki Pierre (bassist) deliver an intoxicating jazzy, funky and sultry sound that's a mix of pop, jazz, R&B, rock and reggae.

Special Guest: Zion Pearson (Morristown Onstage Overall Winner)

Then it's back on stage for MPAC's summer concert series (yes, paid tickets required for Best of the Eagles on July 14 and Generation Radio July 17.)

Best of the Eagles

Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 8 pm

Best of the Eagles is the most exact interpretation of the music of The Eagles, bar none! Each musician mirrors his counterpart in The Eagles instrumentally and vocally as they recreate the songs, the music and the aura of one of America's greatest rock bands.

Generation Radio

An evening of the hits of Journey, Chicago & Rascal Flatts

Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 7:30 pm

This supergroup of rock and country music legends features two-time Grammy Award-winner Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, Jason Scheff, former lead vocalist of Chicago for over 30 years, Steve Ferrone, drummer of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton, playing the hits of Journey, Chicago, Rascal Flatts and other classic rock and country favorites.