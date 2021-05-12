MPAC Receives Atlantic Health COVID Certification Seal

Mayo Performing Arts Center is a participant of the 2021 Atlantic Health System COVID SAFETY CHECK program.

MPAC has invested in the safety and well-being of its customers/patrons, employees and community by partnering with Atlantic Health System. As a 2021 participant of the Atlantic Health System COVID SAFETY CHECK program, MPAC has taken appropriate preventive measures to implement safe infection prevention protocols.

"During our partnership with MPAC, we have noted their keen concern and determination to provide a safe environment for patrons and employees," said Carol Irving, MD, Corporate Health, Atlantic Health System. "MPAC has demonstrated a top-notch understanding of infection prevention protocols. The appropriate preventive measures have been taken to ensure their facility is practicing safe infection prevention; therefore, Atlantic Health System/Atlantic Corporate Health does not hesitate to provide our COVID SAFETY CHECK Program Seal."

"We are thrilled that Atlantic Health has provided us with the COVID Safety Check Program Seal," said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. "The public's trust in us for their safety while visiting our establishment is of the utmost importance. MPAC is committed to making the return to indoor events safe and healthy for all of our patrons, performers, volunteers and staff."

Since September 2020, MPAC has hosted more than 30 concerts and events at a limited capacity of 150 patrons. As of May 19, it can expand capacity to 30% (about 390 seats), provided patrons are properly distanced.

MPAC facility upgrades include improved ventilation, including the use of a fresh air circulated system in the auditorium and UV filters elsewhere in the building, touchless fixtures, plexiglas shields, hand sanitizers throughout the building, distancing markers through the building and enhanced cleaning procedures.

MPAC was able to participate in the 2021 Atlantic Health System COVID SAFETY CHECK program through a grant from the Performing Arts Readiness Project, funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, which seeks to improve emergency preparedness among performing arts organizations through advocacy and outreach.