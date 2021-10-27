MPAC Presents 23rd Annual Starlight Ball COME TOGETHER, November 12

Mayo Performing Arts Center's annual Starlight Ball fundraising gala returns to The Park Savoy Estate in Florham Park on Friday, November 12 at 6 pm

The theme of MPAC's 23rd annual gala is "Come Together." Proceeds from the event will support MPAC's operating needs now and going forward as it continues to serve the community with outstanding arts events and education programs throughout the year. Tickets are $500 and can be purchased at MayoArts.Org.

"It's hard to believe that two years have passed since we all gathered together to support and honor the Mayo Performing Arts Center at our renowned Starlight Ball," said Marilyn McLaughlin, Starlight Ball co-chair and MPAC Trustee. "Don't miss out on the excitement of an evening where we can finally 'Come Together!'"

The event will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, dancing to the music of the Tom Costello Orchestra, a silent auction and entertainment featuring MPAC's Performing Arts Company. "We are looking forward to celebrating with you in person as we raise critical funds for the theatre that is the heart of Morristown!" McLaughlin said.

Event co-chairs are Marilyn McLaughlin of Morristown, Charlie Meizoso of Randolph and Lisa Wallburg of Whippany.

MPAC is dedicated to making the Starlight Ball a safe and enjoyable environment for all guests. The event will be set up to allow for social distancing throughout the venue, and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for guests.

MPAC is grateful to the following major sponsors to date: (Sapphire) Kennedys, Vicki and Tom Malone, Mary Jane Robertson and Jock Clark; (Gold) Atlantic Health System, Crum & Forster, Hampshire Company, The Hyland Family, Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Karen and Jeff Kirby, Lord Abbett, Paula and Bill Marino, RBC, Wendy and Gregory Supron, Towne Toyota; and numerous generous Star sponsors. For more information about the event and to view a full list of Sponsors, please visit https://www.mayoarts.org/support/special-events/starlight-ball.