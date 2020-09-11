MPAC Presents Two Drive in Concerts in September

MPAC presents the soulful sounds of the Sensational Soul Cruisers on Tuesday, September 22 and an all-new Manhattan Comedy Night on Thursday, September 24.

MPAC's popular outdoor Drive in Concert series at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm continues in September with two events: The soulful sounds of the Sensational Soul Cruisers on Tuesday, September 22 and an all-new Manhattan Comedy Night on Thursday, September 24. Both events will start at 5:30 pm and run about 90 minutes.



Tickets are $125 per car (preferred seating) and $100 per car (general admission). Tickets are now on sale. All proceeds will benefit MPAC's recovery.



Celebrate the last day of summer with The Sensational Soul Cruisers as they pay homage to classic soul performers from Otis Redding and the Drifters to Barry White and the Commodores. With a lifetime of study and hard work, this group captures and emulates the distinctive style, skill and choreography of a classic show band. Former members of famous R & B and smooth soul groups, they now work together as individuals with their own sound and delivery and as a vocal harmony group that is beyond comparison. If you remember a movie called "Eddie and the Cruisers," you would be interested to know that the Soul Cruisers rhythm section was the band behind Eddie Testa, as Eddie and the Cruisers.



Manhattan Comedy Night will feature New York City regulars Moody McCarthy, Rodney Laney and Marion Grodin. (This event may contain language and adult content).



Tickets must be purchased in advance through the MPAC Box Office at http://www.MayoArts.Org or 973-539-8008. No tickets will be sold at the gate.



The Fosterfields site will be able to accommodate approximately 160 cars that will be spaced out with social distancing guidelines provided by local authorities. Attendees can watch from the comfort of their vehicles, or can bring a lawn chair and sit in their marked out space. Please bring a face covering.



Since March 12, MPAC, a non-profit performing arts center, has had to cancel over 70 events and reschedule another 35 as a result of the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Much like other local businesses, MPAC's revenue has been significantly impacted by the shutdown.

