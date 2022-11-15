MPAC Names Volunteer Of The Month, Claire Beslow Of Cedar Knolls

Cedar Knolls resident Claire Beslow has been named MPAC's Volunteer of the Month of November.

This recognition program is designed to shine a light on the many individuals who contribute their time and energy toward making MPAC and the MPAC customer experience a success.

"Volunteering offers me an opportunity to interact with people who share similar interests while giving back to my community," Ms. Beslow said. "What I like about volunteering at the MPAC is the camaraderie of the volunteers, the appreciation shown by the patrons, the insight I've gained into what really goes on in the 'house' before the curtain rises, the feeling of satisfaction of helping to move over 1,200 people in and out of a theater when there are only 90 minutes between performances, learning from all of the people with whom I interact, and the opportunity to see such a wide variety of entertainers."

Claire is a relatively new member of MPAC's volunteer program, starting in March 2022. "The one thing we noticed about Claire was her 'ready to go' attitude," said Erin Pach, MPAC's Front of House Director. "She volunteered at her first show just days after her orientation and was ready to help in any way she could. She has already embraced what it means to be a volunteer at MPAC and is ready to get in the trenches when events change by necessity. Claire is ready to offer her assistance to make sure the patron experience is always positive."

