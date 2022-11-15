MPAC Names Volunteer Of The Month, Claire Beslow Of Cedar Knolls
Claire is a relatively new member of MPAC's volunteer program, starting in March 2022.
Cedar Knolls resident Claire Beslow has been named MPAC's Volunteer of the Month of November.
This recognition program is designed to shine a light on the many individuals who contribute their time and energy toward making MPAC and the MPAC customer experience a success.
"Volunteering offers me an opportunity to interact with people who share similar interests while giving back to my community," Ms. Beslow said. "What I like about volunteering at the MPAC is the camaraderie of the volunteers, the appreciation shown by the patrons, the insight I've gained into what really goes on in the 'house' before the curtain rises, the feeling of satisfaction of helping to move over 1,200 people in and out of a theater when there are only 90 minutes between performances, learning from all of the people with whom I interact, and the opportunity to see such a wide variety of entertainers."
Claire is a relatively new member of MPAC's volunteer program, starting in March 2022. "The one thing we noticed about Claire was her 'ready to go' attitude," said Erin Pach, MPAC's Front of House Director. "She volunteered at her first show just days after her orientation and was ready to help in any way she could. She has already embraced what it means to be a volunteer at MPAC and is ready to get in the trenches when events change by necessity. Claire is ready to offer her assistance to make sure the patron experience is always positive."
For more information about MPAC's volunteer program, please click here.
More Hot Stories For You
November 14, 2022
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grammy Award-winning iconic group Boyz II Men on Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm. See Boyz II Men perform their most-loved hits, including “End of the Road,” “I'll Make Love to You,” and “On Bended Knee” with the Orchestra. Tickets, priced from $60.50 to $120.50, are on sale now.
Constantine Maroulis to Join Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS
November 14, 2022
Tony-nominated actor and singer and Wyckoff native Constantine Maroulis has joined the cast of the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT)’s THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS, as Clara’s eccentric rocker Uncle Drosselmeyer.
Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition Comes to NJPAC This Weekend
November 14, 2022
A world of jazz just minutes from home, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) hosts the 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition this Sunday, November 20, 2022. Pulled from over 200 submissions from over 25 countries, a handful of gifted young contestants from around the world representing the next generation of great jazz singers will compete on the NJPAC stage.
SEUSSICAL Comes to Fairleigh Dickinson University
November 11, 2022
The Fairleigh Dickinson University Theater Department presents Seussical at the Dreyfuss Theater at the Florham Campus.
Music at the Mansion Continues At The Thorne Mansion in Morristown
November 11, 2022
NiCori Studios & Productions have announced the next installment of the long running Bloomfield series 'Music at the Mansion' at it's new location at the historic Thorne Mansion, home to the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Sunday, November 27 at 3pm.