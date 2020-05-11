MPAC Launches A Series Of Virtual Performing Arts School Classes

Is your child seeking to improve her singing or acting skills? Think you can do stand-up? The Mayo Performing Arts School is conducting a series of virtual six-week classes beginning the week of May 18. Classes are in a variety of performing arts areas, for ages 5 - adult.



Registration begins on Tuesday, May 12.



From dance parties to audition techniques, musical theatre workshops to private voice instruction, improv to stand-up comedy for adults, there's something for both children and adults to try out and enjoy.



Each class meets once a week for six weeks, beginning May 18. Class sizes will be small and registration is required. Access to Zoom on laptop, desktop or phone is required.



For additional information or to register, go to MayoArts.Org/education/pas. For additional questions, please email pas@mayoarts.org.



Classes include:

Let's Tell a Story!



Ages 5-7

Taught by Jenny Boeckel

This fun creative drama class will bring storybook characters and imaginary worlds to life! Each week the class will have fun reading and acting out a different book! Class will enhance creativity, expression and storytelling skills using their body, voice and imagination!

Wednesdays 3:30 - 4:15 $75.00



Sing a Story!



Ages 5-7

Taught by Jenny Boeckel

This fun musical theatre class will focus on bringing musical stories to life! Each week the class will have fun reading, listening and singing through their favorite musical movie or story! Class will enhance creativity, expression and storytelling skills using their body, voice and imagination

Wednesdays 4:30 - 5:15 $75.00



Junior Dance Party!



Ages 5-7

Taught by Jenny Boeckel

Let's move and dance together! Classes will focus on warm-ups, learning dances and steps, and fun games! We'll have a special theme each week! This will be a fun way for students to express themselves, exercise and socialize in a fun and creative environment!

Fridays 4:00 - 4:45 $75.00





Broadway Kids 2

Ages 7-8

Taught by Jon Rodriguez

Have fun working on singing, dancing and acting skills! Class will focus on preparing a mini musical to be performed in the final zoom session!

Tuesdays or Thursdays

4:00 - 5:00 $90.00



Musical Theatre Workshop



Ages 9-12

Taught by Jon Rodriguez

This fun and exciting class will include song performance, acting technique, movement and character development. Students will work on individual songs, scenes and exercises all in a supportive and fun atmosphere!

Tuesdays or Thursdays

5:30 - 7:00 $90.00



TEEN Musical Theatre Workshop



Ages 13 - 18

Taught by Jon Rodriguez

This fun and exciting class will include song performance, acting technique, movement and character development. Students will work on individual songs, scenes and exercises all in a supportive and fun atmosphere!

Tuesdays 7:30 - 9:00 $125.00



Acting and Theatre Games



Ages 9-12

Taught by Lauren Moran Mills & Scott Baird

Work on acting skills, character development, theatre games and improvisation in a fun and creative atmosphere.

Tuesdays 5:30 - 6:30 $90.00



Improv for TEENS



Ages 13 - 18

Taught by Lauren Moran Mills & Scott Baird

Free your imagination, exercise your spontaneity and creativity all while having a great time connecting with peers! Build your performance and communication skills in a fun supportive environment!

Thursdays 7:00 - 8:00 $90.00



TEEN Monologue Workshop



Ages 13-18

Taught by Lauren Moran Mills & Scott Baird

Whether it's to prepare for auditions or grow as an actor, this class will offer a full experience! Every two weeks the students will be assigned and coached on a different style of monologues - comedic, dramatic, film or Shakespeare. Gain new skills in a fun and supportive atmosphere!

Tuesdays 7:00 - 8:00 $90.00





MPAC Idol!

Ages 13-16

Taught by Darius Frowner

Learn to perform your favorite pop, movie or musical songs with style and personality! Gain confidence through solid vocal technique and song performance coaching. Work on 1-2 solos to be presented in the end of session zoom showcase.

Wednesdays 6:00 - 7:30 $125.00





Song Performance Workshop

Ages 9-12

Taught by Darius Frowner

If you love to sing this class is for you! Each student will work on every aspect of performing 1-2 solos. Gain confidence through vocal coaching, technique and exercises! Have fun preparing for a mini end of session zoom showcase!

Wednesdays 4:00 - 5:00 $90.00





Private Instruction

Ages 12 - Adult

Private Voice:

Become a more confident singer with proper vocal technique, breathing, placement, diction and song performance.

Private Coaching:

Private lessons and coaching sessions are available in song preparation and performance, monologues, audition preparation, music and lyric composition.

Available Monday - Friday

4:00 - 8:00 p.m.

½ hour $180.00 for 6 sessions

1 hour - $360.00 for 6 sessions

Email pas@mayoarts.org and we will match with you with a teacher and time

Broadway Dance Workshop

Ages 13 - 18

Taught by Jayme Wappel

Highly recommended for any musical theatre performer looking to strengthen their dance ability! Each week students will build confidence and will grow in knowledge of the vocabulary and technique of Musical Theatre Dance through warm ups, exercises and choreography.

Mondays or Wednesdays

6:30 - 7:30 $90.00



TEEN Musical Theatre Audition Technique



Ages 13 - 18

Taught by Dayna Grayber & guests

Whether you want to prepare for auditions or to grow as a performer, this workshop will provide you with good solid technique and help you build your confidence and repertoire! 2 weeks will be spent on selecting and coaching uptempos, 2 weeks on ballads and 2 weeks your choice of style (rock, comedic, opera etc. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity!

Thursdays 5:00 - 6:30 $125.00



Musical Theatre Audition Technique 18 & up

Ages 18 & up

Taught by Dayna Grayber & guests

Whether you want to prepare for auditions or to grow as a performer, this workshop will provide you with good solid technique and help you build your confidence and repertoire! 2 weeks will be spent on selecting and coaching uptempos, 2 weeks on ballads and 2 weeks your choice of style (rock, comedic, opera etc. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity!

Thursdays 7:00 - 8:30 $125.00





Intro to Voice Overs!

Ages 16 - Adult

Taught by commercial and voice-over actor Jim Conroy

Have you been told you have the perfect voice for voice over work and wanted to explore breaking into the business?

This workshop will cover an intro to the world of commercial and animation voice over work! Learn about the different types of voice over work and skills necessary to be successful in the industry. Learn techniques to read and audition with commercial copy and to develop interesting and fun characters with your voice. Learn basic recording technique and gain an insight into the commercial industry! Don't miss out!

Mondays 7:30 - 8:30 $125.00





Happy Hour Improv for Adults!!

Ages 21 and over

Taught by LA actor, writer, producer Justin Anthony Long

An hour of fun-filled, wine-fueled, unscripted fun! Whether you're new to improv or a seasoned pro, this weekly happy hour is a great way to spend

time with friends and even make some new ones via our virtual classroom. Every week, we'll play fun improv games guaranteed to put a smile on your face and alleviate the daily stresses of quarantine life!!

Wednesdays 7:30 - 8:30 $90.00



Stand Up Comedy!

Ages 18 and over

Taught by LA Comedian Dave DeVito

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a Stand- Up Comedian? Now's your chance! There's no greater rush than standing in front of a room full of people and making them laugh. But first you've got to learn how! This course will teach you the art forms of comedy writing and performance in a safe and fun environment where you can be authentic, inspired, and of course... Funny!

Taught by LA. Comedian Dave DeVito...

Thursdays 7:00 - 8:30 $125.00





