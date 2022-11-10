Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MPAC In Partnership With Morris Arts Presents THEATRE OF LIGHT A Free Community Winter Celebration

Theatre of Light, a free MPAC Arts in the Community event takes place Sunday, December 4 at the Vail Mansion Plaza, adjacent to MPAC, at 5 pm.

Nov. 10, 2022  

The universal symbol of light will illuminate the rich cultural diversity of our community when Mayo Performing Arts Center partners with Morris Arts to transform the Vail Mansion Plaza into a "Theater of Light," on Sunday, December 4.

"Theatre of Light celebrates the start of winter through music, song and dance in a joyful and diverse celebration designed to bring our entire community together," said Allison Larena, President & CEO, MPAC.

The third annual Theatre of Light event has been expanded from last year. A curtain of stars and lights will welcome the community onto the Vail Plaza. Specially lit magical winged dancers will perform while an enchanted winter creature roams about in dazzling colors.

"Morris Arts is thrilled to partner with MPAC on Theatre of Light. This kind of community-wide engagement in an arts project is in alignment with our mission of building community through the arts. We're delighted to work with MPAC to help grow this event and reach even further into the community," said Tom Werder, Executive Director, Morris Arts.

Entertainment will be provided by:

Mayo Performing Arts Company

The Unity Steppers

Emedin Rivera

Fluxion Entertainment Dancers

During Theatre of Light, stop by the "Visit the Star" selfie station and the Wishing on a Star table where you can write your individual wishes for the season that will become an integral part of the evening's light display!

Be part of this very special event before and during the event! On December 3 at 1 pm and 4 pm, MPAC will hold free community engagement workshops in which the public can create stars to be featured at the event. This free workshop will take place at the Morristown Green and will be held on conjunction with the Morristown Partnership. Additionally, MPAC will hold a series of workshops with diverse organizations throughout Morristown, including Fusion Academy, Cornerstone/The Neighborhood House, MPAC's Miracle Project classes, Morristown High School and more to encourage additional participation of residents young and old of all cultural backgrounds.

MPAC's Theatre of Light is being coordinated by CORE Creative Placemaking. CORE's principles, Morristown residents Kadie Dempsey and Dan Fenelon, create experiences that Inspire, engage and connect.

The event will be held rain, or shine. Rain site will be Church of the Redeemer, 38 South St., Morristown.




