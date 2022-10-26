MPAC Holiday Programming Announces, Including Darren Criss Christmas Show

The holiday season kicks in early at MPAC - - November 6 -- with the arrival of Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show and extends through December 27 with the final performances of New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker. In between, there are numerous holiday concerts and events for families, children and adults.

Tickets for all events are available at www.MayoArts.Org or by calling the box office at 973-539-8008.

Please note that MPAC's schedule is subject to change.

Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1 pm and 5 pm

Splash along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong as they journey into the sea for the Holidays to sing and dance through some of your favorite songs in Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show! This one-of-a-kind immersive experience will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures into the jungle and under the sea to explore shapes, colors, numbers and so much more! Enjoy hit songs in this dazzling kids spectacular, including "Baby Shark," "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels On The Bus," and "Monkey Banana Dance," as well as holiday classics such as "Jingle Bells" and more! Ages 2+

$39-$59

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays

Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

$49-$89

Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays

Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 8 pm

We could all use a little "Love" this holiday season! Rolling Stone Magazine calls Darlene Love one of the greatest singers of all time. This rebel in stilettos performs seasonal favorites such as "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" as well as her hits.

$39-$69

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 2 pm and 6:30 pm

The beloved TV classic soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season! Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Ages 3+

$39-$69

An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Friday. December 2, 2022 at 8 pm

Sixteen-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star Katharine McPhee perform an intimate show packed with David's hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Buble and more, and Kat's biggest songs from American Idol, Smash and Waitress. Plus some of their favorites that they just love!

$150|$125|$125|$100|$85

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 3 pm and 8 pm

The spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of the top-selling Christmas music artist in history! America's favorite holiday celebration for four decades features the beloved Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with dazzling multimedia effects that bring the magic of the holidays to life.

$99|$89|$79|$69|$59

Top of the World: A Carpenters Tribute Christmas Show

Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 3 pm

The incomparable Carpenters gave us some of the most unforgettable ballads and melodic pop songs of all time, including "Close To You," "We've Only Just Begun," "Rainy Days and Mondays" and "Yesterday Once More." Enjoy a nostalgic journey through the Carpenters greatest hits as well as holiday favorites like "Merry Christmas Darling" while sharing the backstories behind the music.

$59|$49|$39|$39|$29

Michael Bolton: Greatest Hits and Holiday Favorites

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Celebrate the holidays with the Grammy-winning artist known for such classics as "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," "When a Man Loves a Woman," "How Can We Be Lovers" and more.

$100|$90|$80|$70|$60

Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm

This joyous celebration of traditional and contemporary Irish and holiday music captivates audiences of all ages with the magic of the season. Featuring the impeccable harmonies of the Celtic Angels, the show-stopping step dancing of the Celtic Knight Dancers and music by Trinity Band Ensemble.

$69|$59|$49|$39|$39

JUST ADDED AND ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28:

A Very Darren Crissmas with Darren Criss

Sunday, December 11 at 7 pm

Award-winning actor, singer, and songwriter Darren Criss (Glee) performs songs from his recent holiday album, A Very Darren Crissmas, with music ranging from big band Christmas classics to novelty tunes to modern-day folk-pop ballads. A Very Darren Crissmas showcases his kaleidoscopic artistry and delivers both thrillingly unpredictable moments and a timeless sense of Christmas magic.

$99|$79|$69|$59|$49

New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker

With New Jersey Symphony

December 16-December 27, 2022

New Jersey Ballet's beloved annual tradition enchants youngsters and grown-ups alike with splendid dancing, eye-popping special effects and a touch of holiday magic, set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score performed live by New Jersey Symphony.

$75|$65|$55|$45|$35