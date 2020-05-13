MPAC Facebook Live Friday Concert Series Continues with Donna Ward Of Mama D & The Vexations

MPAC's Friday afternoon Facebook Live concert series continues on May 15 with a performance by Donna Ward of Mama D & The Vexations. The concert takes place at 12:30 pm and can be viewed at : https://www.facebook.com/MayoPerformingArtsCenter. It will be recorded and available to re-view on MPAC's Facebook page and MPAC's website.

Donna Ward is a singer/songwriter, music educator, and lead vocalist of the Morristown-based cover band Mama D & The Vexations. She plays regularly throughout the North Jersey area and currently resides in Fanwood, NJ with her fiancé and their two corgis. Donna's original music is reminiscent of Carole King or Bonnie Raitt and her covers add a soulful twist to your favorite songs! Additional information is at www.mamadmusic.com and www.donnawardmusic.com

MPAC launched its Friday Facebook Live series on April 10 with a performance by the jazz duo Acute Inflections. MPAC been airing live concerts every Friday since then. Concerts are recorded and can be viewed at later dates on MPAC"s Facebook page as well as MPAC's Virtual Arts page https://www.mayoarts.org/virtual-arts.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You