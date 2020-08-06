MPAC Drive In Comedy Concert Announced at Fosterfields August 20

Scheduled to perform are Tom Cotter, Johnny Lambert and Kerri Louise.

Honk if you need a laugh! Mayo Performing Arts Center, in partnership with the Morris County Park Commission, will present A Drive In version of its popular Manhattan Comedy Night series at Fosterfields Historical Living Farm on Thursday, August 20 at 6:30 pm.







Tickets are $125 per car (preferred seating) and $100 per car (general admission). Tickets are on sale Thursday. August 6 at 10 am. All proceeds will benefit MPAC's recovery.



Tickets must be purchased in advance through the MPAC Box Office at http://www.MayoArts.Org or 973-539-8008. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Additionally, commemorative Drive in Concert T-Shirts are available for $20 per shirt.



The Fosterfields site will be able to accommodate approximately 160 cars that will be spaced out with social distancing guidelines provided by local authorities. Attendees can watch from the comfort of their vehicles, or can bring a lawn chair and sit in their marked out space. Please bring a face covering.



Since March 12, MPAC, a non-profit performing arts center, has had to cancel over 60 events and reschedule another 25 as a result of the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Much like other local businesses, MPAC's revenue has been significantly impacted by the shutdown, with no date in sight to reopen.



Comedian Tom Cotter has taken the comedy scene by storm since finishing as runner-up and becoming the breakout star from Season 7's "America's Got Talent." He lost to a dog act, but don't hold that against him; Tom was the first comedian ever to be a finalist on the show and was the highest finishing human being on the show that year. In January 2019 Tom was again invited back to the AGT stage - this time to perform against the best of the best "Got Talent" performers from other years and around the world in "America's Got Talent: The Champions." In one the most talked about sets of the entire competition, Tom received a standing ovation from the adoring crowd. Tom's other numerous television and radio credits include "The Tonight Show," "Last Comic Standing," his very own "Comedy Central Presents... Tom Cotter, "The Howard Stern Show, Comics Unleashed, multiple appearance on CBS' "The Late Late Show" and Celebrity Host of "Gotham Comedy Live" on AXS-TV.





High-energy, commanding and versatile, Kerri Louise can entertain any audience with her warmth and razor-edge wit. She just filmed the hit, new, stand-up show "Gotham Live" on AXS-TV. Kerri was a regular correspondent on the Oprah Winfrey Show and that lead her to be a guest on the very first episode of The Dr. OZ Show. NBC took Kerri all the way to the finals in the show Last Comic Standing. Her performance on that show prompted The Women's Entertainment Network to make her the star of her own reality show called "TWO FUNNY".



Johnny Lampert is considered one of the premier comedians in the country. He is a regular at New York City's and Los Angeles' best comedy clubs including The Gotham Comedy Club, The Comic Strip, Caroline's Comedy Club and The Improv. Johnny has also made numerous appearances on national television including featured performances on MTV, A&E, Comedy Central, NBC, HBO Comedy Showcase and most recently on AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live!

