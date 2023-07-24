MODERN DRAMA to Play Studio;Space in Somers Point Beginning Next Week

“Modern Drama,” an original play by Somers Point playwright Bill Sterritt, will be performed at Studio;Space in Somers Point 8 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays, July 31 to Aug. 2 and Aug. 7 through 9.

“Modern Drama” is about newlyweds—Crocker Morton, a playwright, and his wife Hillary—on their honeymoon at an English estate, during which Hillary has an affair with the gardener. To get even, Crocker has an affair with the maid, who happens to be the gardener's wife. Crocker then writes about the incident in a play called “Mind Your Manners,” which becomes a huge hit on Broadway and beyond.

“Think of the show as Noel Coward's 'Private Lives' meets Luigi Pirandello's 'Six Characters in Search of an Author,'” said Sterritt. “'Modern Drama'—like 'Private Lives'—is a comedy of manners with themes of reality vs. illusion, as in 'Six Characters'.”

Ruthellen Cheney of Strathmere plays Hillary. Audiences will remember Cheney from Sterritt's “Calliope Rose” and “Derby Day.” Dave Polgar, who was also in “Derby Day,” plays Croker. Playwright Sterritt also directs the show.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com or at the door. You may BYOB. The performance on Aug. 7 will be available to stream for $20. Studio;Space is located at 112 Woodland Ave. in Somers Point, across from The Crab Trap. For more information, go to Click Here.

For more information or reservations, call 323-793-2153 or email spqrstageco@aol.com

SPQR Stage Company:

Since 2004, SPQR Stage Company has been testing and redefining the limits of theatre, in theme, form, and purpose. For almost 10 years, SPQR Stage Company's productions have exhibited ingenuity, in language, concept and staging. From performing in a 40-seat house in Hollywood to the 50-seater studio;space in Somers Point, SPQR has strived to think big and outside of the box. SPQR has always preferred to be ambitious and in front of the curve in all its undertakings.