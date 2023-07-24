MODERN DRAMA to Play Studio;Space in Somers Point Beginning Next Week

Performances are Mondays to Wednesdays, July 31 to Aug. 2 and Aug. 7 through 9.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company
Review: SHIPWRECKED on STNJ's Outdoor Stage Thrills with Adventure Photo 4 Review: SHIPWRECKED on STNJ's Outdoor Stage Thrills with Adventure

MODERN DRAMA to Play Studio;Space in Somers Point Beginning Next Week

“Modern Drama,” an original play by Somers Point playwright Bill Sterritt, will be performed at Studio;Space in Somers Point 8 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays, July 31 to Aug. 2 and Aug. 7 through 9.

“Modern Drama” is about newlyweds—Crocker Morton, a playwright, and his wife Hillary—on their honeymoon at an English estate, during which Hillary has an affair with the gardener. To get even, Crocker has an affair with the maid, who happens to be the gardener's wife. Crocker then writes about the incident in a play called “Mind Your Manners,” which becomes a huge hit on Broadway and beyond.

“Think of the show as Noel Coward's 'Private Lives' meets Luigi Pirandello's 'Six Characters in Search of an Author,'” said Sterritt. “'Modern Drama'—like 'Private Lives'—is a comedy of manners with themes of reality vs. illusion, as in 'Six Characters'.”

Ruthellen Cheney of Strathmere plays Hillary. Audiences will remember Cheney from Sterritt's “Calliope Rose” and “Derby Day.” Dave Polgar, who was also in “Derby Day,” plays Croker. Playwright Sterritt also directs the show.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com or at the door. You may BYOB. The performance on Aug. 7 will be available to stream for $20. Studio;Space is located at 112 Woodland Ave. in Somers Point, across from The Crab Trap. For more information, go to Click Here.

For more information or reservations, call 323-793-2153 or email spqrstageco@aol.com

SPQR Stage Company:

Since 2004, SPQR Stage Company has been testing and redefining the limits of theatre, in theme, form, and purpose. For almost 10 years, SPQR Stage Company's productions have exhibited ingenuity, in language, concept and staging. From performing in a 40-seat house in Hollywood to the 50-seater studio;space in Somers Point, SPQR has strived to think big and outside of the box. SPQR has always preferred to be ambitious and in front of the curve in all its undertakings.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
East Lynne Theater Co. to Present DRIVING MISS DAISY Beginning Next Month Photo
East Lynne Theater Co. to Present DRIVING MISS DAISY Beginning Next Month

Cape May’s famed East Lynne Theater Company’s will present Alfred Uhry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Driving Miss Daisy” from Aug. 2 to Sept. 2.

2
See Professional Artists Paint Live In ART TAKES THE BENCH! On National Night Out In New M Photo
See Professional Artists Paint Live In ART TAKES THE BENCH! On National Night Out In New Milford

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) ArtsBergen will invite the public to watch three artists paint live themed designs on benches in 'Art Takes the Bench!' in New Milford on National Night Out. 

3
Art House Gallery to Present VERTICAL HORIZONS, New Work By Robert Koch Photo
Art House Gallery to Present VERTICAL HORIZONS, New Work By Robert Koch

In celebration of Jersey City PRIDE month, Art House Productions (Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns, Gallery Director Andrea McKenna) will present new work by Jersey City-based steel artist Robert Koch in the Art House Gallery, August 5 - August 27, 2023. At this exhibit, Koch will present a variety of steel sculptures as well as mixed-media paintings.

4
New Jersey Fringe Festival to Return this August Photo
New Jersey Fringe Festival to Return this August

Summer is here and the New Jersey Fringe Festival is near!  The 3-day outdoor marathon event features live theater performance, music, art vendors, food, craft brews and wine, plus outdoor yoga for the whole family. The event runs August 18th-20th and celebrates creativity and artistic expression, bringing together talented artists and performers from the region to showcase their work in multiple hand-picked venues throughout Downtown Hammonton.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peerless
Princeton Summer Theater (7/20-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Exit 82 Theatre (7/14-7/30)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/05-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Satellites by Erin Breznitsky
Premiere Stages at Kean University (7/13-7/30)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Edwards Twins: A Night of 1000 Stars
Surflight Theatre (8/07-8/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors
Surflight Theatre (12/31-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gambler Returns - Kenny Rogers Tribute Show
Surflight Theatre (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Welcome to Matteson
NJ Rep (9/28-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You