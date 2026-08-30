MISS BELLAS To Take The Stage At The Jersey City Theater Center

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Giselle Bellas will return to White Eagle Hall following her latest production, Las Hermanas, which featured a 12-piece band. This time around, the Cuban-American singer, songwriter, and playwright brings Miss Bellas, a 75-minute original music-theater work exploring fame, class division, cultural erasure, and moral responsibility. Think Lady Gaga meets hunger games set in a dystopian but unsettlingly familiar world.

Set inside 'the Wall,' an aristocratic haven in a dystopian society, Miss Bellas follows a global icon at the height of her fame. Far removed from the life she once knew, she presides over an annual 'Give Back' gala, a lavish spectacle of philanthropy that masks something far less generous. When unrest rises beyond the Wall, her loyal assistant is pressured to turn her into a symbol of revolution, forcing a confrontation that challenges loyalty, identity, and survival. The production features original music, a bilingual (English/Spanish) script, and a dynamic projection design that transforms the stage into a glamorous performance space and haunting reflection of the world beyond the Wall.

The performance will include surprise appearances by fellow Jersey City artists, Florianna Heun and Marisol Medina. 'Miss Bellas examines what happens when success distances us from responsibility,' says Giselle. 'It asks whether transformation is still possible once power becomes identity and whether performance can ever replace truth.'

The cast includes Giselle Bellas, Bryan DeSouza, Cano, Celeste Landa with further casting to be announced.

The performance will take place on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026 at 7:30pm at Jersey City Theater Center at White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302. Tickets can be purchased here.

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