JCTC Reveals 2026-27 Season Lineup at White Eagle Hall

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jersey City Theater Center has announced the fall lineup of its 2026-27 Season at historic White Eagle Hall, bringing cutting-edge theatre, dance and music from Jersey City and around the world together on one stage.

As JCTC enters its 21st year, the season continues the organization's mission of building bridges among diverse communities through the arts, locally and globally-connecting Jersey City's extraordinary cultural diversity with artists, stories and ideas from across the globe.

'We founded JCTC with the vision that the arts we present build bridges between cultures, generations, neighborhoods and people who may see the world differently,' said Olga Levina, JCTC Founder & Executive Producer. 'For 21 years, Jersey City's extraordinary diversity has shaped who we are. Now, as JCTC begins this new chapter with an opportunity to create a true cultural home for our diverse community at White Eagle Hall, a place where local artists share the stage with extraordinary voices from around the world, where audiences can discover something unexpected, and where everyone feels welcome. That is what 'Uniting the Global & Local' means to us.'

INSUN PARK & GENERALS - SEPTEMBER 26

Korean tradition meets hard rock. One of Korea's few female Gangnyeong Mask Dance masters, Insun Park transforms the centuries-old form-known for masks, movement, live music and biting social satire-into an electrifying collision of Korean folklore, shamanistic performance and rock.

MISS BELLAS - OCTOBER 3

Cuban-American/Jersey City artist Giselle Bellas brings her award-winning dystopian music-theatre work to White Eagle Hall following its recognition at the 2026 Orlando Fringe Festival. Blending live music, theatre, English and Spanish, Miss Bellas explores fame, class, cultural erasure and the price of forgetting where you come from.

JULIET & JUL-YINGTAI - OCTOBER 23 & 24

Shakespeare meets one of China's most enduring love stories. This bilingual English/Mandarin production brings together Juliet from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet and Jul-Yingtai from the ancient Chinese legend The Butterfly Lovers. Co-produced by Yale Vermilion Theater and Vermilion Theater Inc., the work explores tragic romance, female empowerment and cultural identity through a striking blend of Eastern and Western storytelling.

TRY/STEP/TRIP - NOVEMBER 3

An acclaimed fusion of hip-hop, spoken word, theatre and step dance, Try/Step/Trip transforms writer-performer Dahlak Brathwaite's experience navigating the criminal justice system into a powerful multi-character musical. Brathwaite's work has been presented at BAM, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, The Public Theater, The Apollo, The Smithsonian and HBO's Def Poetry.

A NEW CHAPTER AT WHITE EAGLE HALL

Built in 1910 and beautifully restored as a state-of-the-art performance venue, White Eagle Hall combines historic character and intimacy with contemporary sound, lighting and production capabilities.

In addition to JCTC's theatre, dance and music programming, White Eagle Hall is available for private events, corporate gatherings, weddings and community celebrations.

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming