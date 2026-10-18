Review: Premiere Stages-EFFA LOVES BASEBALL Covers All the Bases

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“The Negro Leagues brings Negroes together with dignity.” by Effa in Effa Loves Baseball

Premiere Stages at Kean University is presenting the outstanding Actors Equity premiere production of Effa Loves Baseball smartly written by Pia Wilson. The play is the recipient of the 2025/26 Liberty Live Commission. It will be performed through October 25th in Kean University’s Enlow Recital Hall. Finely directed by marcus d. harvey, and featuring a top-notch cast, this is a rare opportunity to engage with an inspiring story about New Jersey baseball history. It’s a grand slam of a show!

Effa Loves Baseball is based on the true story of Effa Manley, who was the first woman to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It is set at the height of WWII. The play tells the story of the Negro League team, the Newark Eagles and its management by Effa and her husband Abe. Effa hopes to win the 1946 Negro League World Series and guides the team with a strong, authoritative, yet caring style. The play highlights the success of the Eagles, the talent of the team’s black players, and the future of the game as it becomes integrated. Baseball lovers and many more will want to see this show.

The members of the cast for Effa Loves Baseball are ideal in their roles and give the story a full life on stage. The company is led by Kerry Warren as Effa Manley. She is joined by the talents of Greg Alverez Reid as Abe Manley; Justin Walter Cook as Announcer 1 and Marion Motley; Grant Kennedy Lewis as Larry Doby; DeShawn Harold Mitchell as Biz Mackey; and David Andrew Morton as Lieutenant Gilbert/Announcer 2/Branch Rickey/Bill Veeck. The understudies are Lucas Luchsinger and Christian Martin MountLouis.

Riveting scenes abound in Effa Loves Baseball. Some of the memorable ones include Effa and Abe hiring Larry Doby; Abe checking the bars to ensure that his players weren’t drinking; the games in the Negro League World Series; Effa firing Biz Mackey; Effa convincing Abe that a modern bus is needed for the players; and Branch Rickey negotiating with Effa for Larry.

The Production Team has done a wonderful job of bringing the show to Enlow Recital Hall. The team includes scenic design by Frank J. Oliva; costume design by Niiamar Felder; lighting design by Zack Gage; and sound design by Joanna Lynne Staub. The Props Master is Ellie Sweeney; Intimacy Choreographer is Sanjana Taskar; Casting by Judy Bowman Casting, CSA; Production Stage Manager is Dale Smallwood and the Assistant Stage Manager is Roe Manzo.

Some stories are meant to be told. We highly recommend our readers see Effa Loves Baseball. It will surely be a highlight of your fall theater season.

Enlow Recital Hall is on Kean University’s East Campus in Hillside, NJ with plenty of free parking available. Effa Loves Baseball has a run time of 90 minutes with no intermission. For tickets and more information, please visit www.premierestagesatkean.com or call 908.737.4077.

Photo Credit: Mike Peters

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