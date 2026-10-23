GET THE LED OUT to Play State Theatre New Jersey

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State Theatre New Jersey will present Get The Led Out on Friday, October 30 at 8pm. Tickets start at $34. From bombastic and epic to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians.

Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO recreates the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed live. When you hear three guitars on the album, GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants, a high-energy Zeppelin concert with an honest intensity. Get The Led Out focuses on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever, heard in concert. GTLO also includes a special “acoustic set” with Zep favorites such as "Tangerine” and "Hey Hey What Can I Do."

The band features Paul Sinclair (Lead Vocals, Harmonica), Paul Hammnod (Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Mandolin, Theremin), Tommy Zamp (Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Vocals), Eddie Kurek (Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals, Percussion), and Derek Smith (Drums, Percussion).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 10 Hrs 59 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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