GET THE LED OUT to Play State Theatre New Jersey
The performance will take place on Friday, October 30, 2026.
State Theatre New Jersey will present Get The Led Out on Friday, October 30 at 8pm. Tickets start at $34. From bombastic and epic to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians.
Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO recreates the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed live. When you hear three guitars on the album, GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants, a high-energy Zeppelin concert with an honest intensity. Get The Led Out focuses on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever, heard in concert. GTLO also includes a special “acoustic set” with Zep favorites such as "Tangerine” and "Hey Hey What Can I Do."
The band features Paul Sinclair (Lead Vocals, Harmonica), Paul Hammnod (Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Mandolin, Theremin), Tommy Zamp (Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Vocals), Eddie Kurek (Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals, Percussion), and Derek Smith (Drums, Percussion).
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