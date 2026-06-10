MCCC's Tomato Patch Summer Workshops to Open Registration for Young Performers

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From performance to dance to visual arts, the stars of tomorrow may very well be getting their start this summer with the Tomato Patch Summer Workshops at Mercer County Community College. Registration is now open for sessions that begin June 29.

Now in its 53rd year, Tomato Patch is the longest-running and most successful multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts program in Central New Jersey. Featuring classes for all school age students, Tomato Patch is taught by a talented staff of professional artists and theater professionals.

Tomato Patch has seen many members go on to accomplished careers in the arts, including Tom Pelphrey, who just finished the first season of TASK with Mark Ruffalo; Taylor Ortega, who just finished the first season of Big Mistakes with Dan Levy and Laurie Metcalf; Zach Cherry from Severance; Natalie Ortega, Nessa in Wicked; and Mel Licata from Face Off, to name a few. Others have gone on to open their own studios, and as instructors in the arts.

Unlike other performing arts camps, Tomato Patch Workshops is truly multi-disciplinary, allowing students to major in one subject while taking classes in other areas. Classes are offered in Theater, Dance, Vocal Music, Video Production, and Visual Art. Students will have the opportunity to choose from one area as a major, with mornings spent in a major class. Afternoons will be spent in elective class of the student's choosing.

Tomato Patch workshops will be offered in two sessions, with a master class available for advanced theater students. The first session is for students entering grades 8 to 12 (minimum age 13), to be held from June 29 to July 24 (no classes July 3). The second session, for grades 4 to 7 (minimum age 10), will be held from July 27 to August 13. Classes are 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. Both sessions conclude with an Evening of the Arts for family and friends.

A session is also available for the advanced Master Class in Acting, a full-day, three-week theater intensive summer program for ages 13-19, July 27-Aug. 14. The session culminates in A Night of One Acts. All sessions will be held on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

New this year is the Tomato Patch Jr. Summer Camp for ages 7-10, June 29-July 24 (no classes July 3). This is a comprehensive and fun creative theater program to encourage students with hands-on acting, singing, dancing, set building, and costume design, culminating in a fun performance for the parents. Classes are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Before and after camp is available.

For more information on Tomato Patch Workshops, to view class schedules, and to register, visit www.tomatopatch.org or call (609) 570-3566.

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