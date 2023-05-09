MATILDA The Musical, Three Dog Night, Bruce Hornsby, And More Come To MPAC This June

MPAC's 2022-2023 season comes to a conclusion in June with a variety of concerts and free events. The month kicks off with four performances of MPAC's spring production of Matilda the Musical June 2-4.

Tickets for all events are available at Click Here, or by calling the box office at 973-539-8008.

MPAC's Arts in the Community summer concert series sponsored by ADP also gets underway in June with free events on June 14 and June 28 at 6 pm. A series of free concerts will be happening throughout the summer at Pioneer Park at Headquarters Plaza and adjacent to MPAC at the Vail Mansion Plaza.

Ticketed MPAC events:

Matilda The Musical

Friday June 2-Sunday, June 4

MPAC's spring musical returns to our stage for its' 9th annual production! MATILDA is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Please note: Matilda is a full-length musical, running approximately 2.5 hours, and is recommended for ages 6+.

$20-$35 Limited tickets to Saturday, June 3 and the Sunday, June 4 matinees.

Happy Together 2023

Friday, June 9 at 7:30 pm

An evening of hit after hit after hit that will have you heading home whistling the soundtrack of the 60s and 70s! Featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony ("Tears on My Pillow," "Goin' Out of My Head"), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap ("Young Girl"), The Classics IV ("Spooky," "Stormy"), The Vogues ("Turn Around, Look at Me," "Five O'Clock World") and The Cowsills ("Hair," "The Rain, The Park & Other Things").

$39-$89 LIMITED TICKETS

Manhattan Comedy Night

Friday, June 16 at 8 pm

Get some comic relief with our popular stand-up series showcasing the rising stars of comedy. Mature content, language. Adults only.

$25-$30

Almost Queen

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 8 pm

The most authentic Queen live show since the days of Queen themselves! Donning genuine costumes, and featuring signature four-part harmonies, Almost Queen captures the energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience.

$39-$79 LIMITED TICKETS

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Bruce Hornsby first rose to prominence with The Way It Is, his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album. The 13-time Grammy nominee has sold over 11 million albums, and he has performed on releases with over 100 artists including Bob Dylan, The Grateful Dead and Willie Nelson, always seeking a unique and personal music path that sparks his creative interest.

$39-$79

Three Dog Night

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8 pm

Three Dog Night charted more Top 10 hits than any other music act from 1969-1974. Rock classics like "Joy to the World," "Black and White," "Shambala" and "One" crystallize Three Dog Night's continuing popularity as a legendary rock band.

$49-$99

Rufus Wainwright: Folkocracy Tour

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8 pm

One of the great male vocalists and songwriters of his generation, Rufus Wainwright performs music from his upcoming release Folkocracy, in which he revisits his roots, of childhood summers spent at folk festivals and watching his famous family on stage. Featuring Lucy Wainwright Roche and Petra Haden on back-up vocals and a four-piece band, the Folkocracy tour showcases Wainwright's extraordinary vocal range and depth of interpretation. "Nobody sings quite like Rufus Wainwright" - The New Yorker

$39-$79

MPAC Arts in the Community Free Concerts:

Wednesday, June 14 at 6 pm

MPAC Music Student of the Month Recital:

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza

Students from Morris County schools honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month throughout this past season showcase their talents.

Music Student of the Month sponsored by The Walter F. and Alice Gorham Foundation, Inc.

Wednesday, June 28 at 6 pm

John McDermott Band's Sixties Rock & Roll Revue

Location: Pioneer Park

The John McDermott Band performs the iconic hits and music of the 1960s.