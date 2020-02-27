MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! to Have Special Guest Appearance by Season 7 Top 8 Finalist Matthew Smith

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present MasterChef Junior Live! MasterChef Junior Season 7 Top 8 finalist is Matthew Smith from Livingston N.J. will be making a guest appearance along with Che (Season 7 Winner), Malia (Season 7 Finalist), Avery (Season 6) at this event along with at the family- friendly cook off taking place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.



MasterChef Junior Live! cooks up all the delicious excitement of the kids' TV competition show, live on stage! This immersive, family-friendly event features head-to-head culinary demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges. Fans and foodies of all ages will savor the opportunity to see some of their favorite contestants from past seasons ... and you'll be able to ask them questions during our audience Q&A.



Tickets holders are invited to come early from 6-6:30 PM for a cupcake decorating workshop with Chef It Up and receive a complimentary chef hat! This workshop is free to all ticketholders.



Matthew Smith from Livingston, New Jersey was a finalist in MasterChef when he was 8 years old and in the 2nd grade. Besides cooking, Matthew enjoys swimming, dance, piano, gymnastics and singing. He is Vice President of his school's student council and his motto is 'dream it, do it.' Matthew was part of the MasterChef Jr. Live! debut in the Fall of 2019, was a guest on MasterChef Jr. Camp and was recently on the Rachael Ray Show where he prepared one of his favorite side dishes, Warm Tomato Salsa with Rainbow Chard Stems. When Matthew is older, he hopes to own a farm to table restaurant to influence people to eat local, fresh and healthy food.



VIP meet-and-greet is available!



Tickets to see MasterChef Junior Live! are On-Sale Now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office







