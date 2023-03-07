Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MACBETH Opens March 17 At The Ritz Theatre Company

The Ritz will stage an immersive and riveting production of “Macbeth,” directed by five-time Barrymore award winner Mary Martello.

Mar. 07, 2023  
Something wicked this way comes... when William Shakespeare's "Macbeth" opens at the Ritz Theatre Company, a historic New Jersey venue, on March 17.

For its first spring production, The Ritz will stage an immersive and riveting production of "Macbeth," directed by five-time Barrymore award winner Mary Martello and featuring actors Steven R. Butler as Macbeth, Lisa VillaMil as Lady Macbeth, and AJ Klein as Macduff.

One of the most transcendent tragedies in the history of theater, "Macbeth" dramatizes the damaging physical and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power. A brave Scottish general named Macbeth receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth finds himself in a rapidly-rising ascent of murder and deceit.

"Witnessing Macbeth's fall from grace is like seeing a car crash: we cannot look away ," says Director Mary Martello. "The recognition that it could be us; the relief that it is not us, is what compels us to put ourselves in Macbeth's shoes and follow his story to its inevitable and tragic end. I hope that audiences walk away realizing that we are all ultimately the author of our own life."

"The selection of Macbeth for our season was more about the director, Mary Martello, than it was about the actual play itself. No offense, Mr. Shakespeare," says Producing Artistic Director Bruce A. Curless. "For Macbeth, a directorial passion project of hers, Mary has brought together a group of extremely talented artists and a team of inspired designers. You are in for a special treat when you see Macbeth on our stage."

Built in 1927 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Ritz Theatre is an intimate and ornamental 334-seat theater that features original decor and Greek revival architecture, with 25-foot tall neoclassical canvas murals on the walls, gilt-trimmed columns, and classic carved balustrades. The Ritz Theatre Company has been operating for the last four decades.

"Macbeth" runs from March 17, 2023 to April 2, 2023. Tickets are $27. Learn more.

The Ritz Theatre Company engages and enriches Delaware Valley audiences by producing professional, diverse entertainment while training artists of all levels in a historic New Jersey landmark. Each season, the Ritz presents seven mainstage productions and eight Ritz Kidz children's shows, plus summer camp, youth productions, and festivals. The Ritz serves more than 30,000 patrons each year. Learn more: www.RitzTheatreCo.org.




