Lyceum Hall Center of the Arts to Host Kids' Arts Bash With Crafts, Karaoke, Face Painting And More

Kids and their families are invited to let their creativity bloom together! Stay all afternoon or drop-in for part of the bash!

Mar. 22, 2023  

Lyceum Hall Center of the Artswill welcome spring with the Kids' Arts Bash on April 1st from 2 pm - 3:30 pm! This FREE community bash is sponsored by the Linda L. Colaguori Library for the Arts and includes crafts, karaoke, face painting, costume play, a photo booth and interactive live music by the award-winning children's band, Big Idea Committee!

Kids and their families are invited to let their creativity bloom together! Stay all afternoon or drop-in for part of the bash! Advanced registration is highly encouraged!

2:00 pm - 3:30 PM:
Arts & Crafts
Face Painting by Cheryl Painter
Karaoke!
Dress Up & Photo fun

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM:
Concert with Big Idea Committee

About Big Idea Committee: Created by Christine Petrini and Melissa Brun, Big Idea Committee is about imagination and collaboration: "Many minds are better than one!" "BIG Thinkers" join us in playing, creating, and making BIG plans for fun all year! Musical theatre vocals and live cello instrumentals create an interactive and theatrical experience for kids (ages 2-9) and their families. President Christine and VP Melissa, along with everyone's favorite musical friend, Karl the Cello, facilitate the committee by engaging BIG Thinkers in the power (and fun!) of their ideas. Audiences everywhere are invited to explore big ideas through imaginative play. What's your BIG idea? Join the musical journey with fun, games, grand adventures, acts of kindness and, of course, song and dance. All in favor? Say, "AYE!" Think BIG and let your ideas soar!

Visit https://www.lyceumhallarts.com to learn more and register.

Follow on Facebook and Instagram: @lyceumstudio @lyceum_hall_arts



