Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center, February 16

The Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine, under the baton of Theodore Kuchar, performs at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine was established in Lviv in 1902, a city known as one of the great cultural centers of eastern Europe, where music has always occupied the center and spirit of its existence.

Program:

1. Yevhen Stankovych Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Flute and String Orchestra

2. Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16

3. Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92

