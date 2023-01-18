Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center, February 16

The Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine, under the baton of Theodore Kuchar, performs at Mayo Performing Arts Center, February 16.

Jan. 18, 2023  
The Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine, under the baton of Theodore Kuchar, performs at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine was established in Lviv in 1902, a city known as one of the great cultural centers of eastern Europe, where music has always occupied the center and spirit of its existence.

Program:

1. Yevhen Stankovych Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Flute and String Orchestra

2. Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16

3. Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.




