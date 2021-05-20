Luna Stage Presents Gay History For Straight People

After 14 months of powerful virtual work, Luna Stage is thrilled to announce four in-person, outdoor performances of BroadwayWorld Award-winner Will Nolan's Gay History for Straight People! presented in association with ValleyArts at 8pm June 11, 12, 25 and 26.

Seating is limited and social distancing will be observed at this adults-only performance featuring Nolan's comedic alter ego Leola, "your new favorite Kelly Clarkson-worshipping, senior citizen, redneck lesbian."

The show guides audiences through the complexities of the "LGBTQYMCA community as Leola calls it - everything from GAY to Z," says Nolan. "Yes, you're going to learn some gay history and you may need to unlearn some of the gay history Leola tries to teach, but more importantly, I hope audiences walk away feeling special."

"Leola's is a voice that encourages you to be yourself - flaws and all - and to be kind and to laugh," Nolan adds. "Gay History for Straight People is about finding our strength to stand up and fight negativity with love...and the right shade of lipstick."

Performances will be held in the outdoor ValleyArts Courtyard, 400 S. Jefferson St in Orange. Seating pods are available for groups of 4 and 2, and individual seats are also available. Tickets are limited to ensure social distancing.

In addition to being named the 2020 Outstanding Cabaret Performer by BroadwayWorld, Leola has appeared across the country in fringe festivals, regional theaters, and at middle-aged birthday parties, winning the Long Island City Flying Solo Festival two years in a row. This year, Leola will emcee the first-ever Pride Parade in Leonia, New Jersey on June 5 and she will continue her residency at The Green Room 42 in New York City through 2021.

Gay History for Straight People was originally slated to open at Luna pre-pandemic in March of 2020 as the third production in Luna's American Voices Series, which featured original solo shows in the regional theatre's smaller space, Luna 2. The Series also featured Susan Hyon's Soo Jin Pretty Nail (and more!) and Dipti Bramhandkar's American Rookie.

Writer and performer Will Nolan lives in Northern New Jersey with his husband and son.