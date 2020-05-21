Luna Stage Launches New Virtual Summer Youth Programming

Luna Stage announces the launch of several new virtual summer youth programs: three summer camps, an Acting in Chinese class, and Zoom birthday parties. Led by award-winning instructors and performers, these initiatives are a part of Luna's broader goal to present accessible programming during the COVID-19 crisis.

For elementary students, Luna offers a "Create Your Own Zoom Mystery" camp in which each participant will write and perform an original mystery play. Students will create their own character, participate in acting, vocal and improvisation exercises, and perform for family and friends on the final day of this two-week program. Taught by Holly Hepp-Galvan, this camp will help young creatives in grades 3-6 stay active and sharp in one of two sessions, July 6-17 or July 20-31. Details on a cartoon-making program for younger elementary students (Grades K-2) will be announced shortly.

For middle and high school students, Luna offers "The Strangest Summer," a film/video acting and screenwriting conservatory with instructors Todd Flaherty and Athena Colon. Class content covers everything from screenwriting and film editing to scenic and costume design, as well as acting on camera and web series creation. Taught by a team of award-winning professionals, this camp will help students create their own filmic works in a four-week session running July 6- July 30.

Before summer begins, Luna is offering a month-long "Acting in Chinese" virtual class in which fourth and fifth grade students will play theatre games, rehearse, and perform a short play in Chinese. Led by native Mandarin speaker and teaching artist Echo Liu, this virtual program will culminate in a final performance for family and friends. The session runs May 26-June 23, meeting Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

Luna Stage is also creating Zoom Birthday Parties for kids and adults alike. These interactive experiences are facilitated by Luna's teaching artists, and are tailored to each birthday celebrant. For younger children, the Magical Adventure Birthday Party incorporates movement, music, and song into the celebration. With the help of a narrator and musical accompaniment, partygoers act out an original story based on the birthday child's favorite subjects. For older kids, the Maniac Mystery Birthday Party is an interactive whodunit in which each participant plays a character in order to solve a crime. Pricing is flexible to ensure everyone can have a birthday party; more details are available at https://www.lunastage.org/classes.

Luna is offering these summer opportunities on a pay-what-you-wish basis. Families can donate what feels comfortable, full scholarships are available, and no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Traditionally, Luna's summer tuition has ranged from $500-1500 for camps and $150-$300 for classes. All tuition directly supports the artists teaching these innovative programs.

These camps and classes are part of Luna Stage's larger effort to foster creativity and community during the COVID-19 crisis. Information on these and other summer offerings can be found on Luna's website at https://www.lunastage.org/camps.

Luna camps are supported in part by a grant from the Orange Orphans Society. Donations to support this and other Luna programs can be made at https://www.lunastage.org/giving.

