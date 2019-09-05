Luna Stage Announces Autumn Classes

Luna Stage Conservatory is now accepting enrollment for fall classes including Acting, Musical Theatre, Storytelling, Improv, Theatre Games and the Creative Response Team. Classes are offered for kids, teens, and adults. In addition to Luna's afterschool and weekend offerings, the professional regional theatre is now offering daytime classes for homeschool students. All Luna teachers are working professional theatre artists. A complete schedule and class descriptions are available at www.lunastage.org.

Luna Stage Conservatory Schedule



Little Luna: Improv & Storytelling (Grades K-2)

Price: $152

Saturdays, 10-11am (10/19-12/14) OR Sundays, 12:45-1:45 (10/20-12/15)

MUSICAL THEATRE

Little Luna: Musical Theatre (Grades K-2)

Price: $184

Saturdays, 11am-12pm (10/19-12/14)

Musical Theatre (Grades 3-5)

Price: $184

Saturdays, 10am-11am (10/19-12/14)

Musical Theatre (Grades 3-6)

Price: $252

Thursdays, 4pm-5:30pm (10/24-12/19)

Musical Theatre (Grades 6-9)

Price: $252

Saturdays, 12pm-1:30pm (10/19-12/14)

Acting & Improv (Grades 3-5)

Price: $152

Saturdays, 11am-12pm (10/19-12/14)

Improv & Theatre Games (Grades 2-5)

Price: $117

Saturdays, 12pm-12:45pm (10/19-12/14) OR Sundays, 1:45-2:30pm (10/20-12/15)

Improv & Theatre Games (Grades 6-9)

Price: $117

Instructor: Nicolette Lynch

Saturdays, 12:45pm-1:30pm (10/19-12/14)

Musical Workshop Phase 2 (Grades 9 - 12)

Audition Only. Free (limited number of spaces)

Sundays, 12:30pm-2:30pm (9/29/19-3/1/20)

Creative Response Team (Grades 7-12)

Thursdays, 4:00pm-6:00pm (10/24-12/19)

Enrollment is at the discretion of the instructor.

Luna Theatre for Homeschool Students

12 Week Session

Price: $750

Tuesday 10:00 am-12:30 pm (9/17-12-17)

OR

Wednesdays, 10:00 am-12:30 pm (9/18-12/18)

(Full year/second-semester option-details coming soon)

CLASSES FOR ADULTS

Acting Essentials

Price: $264

Tuesdays, 7:00pm-9:00pm (10/8-12/15)

Musical Theatre

Price: $496

Tuesdays, 7:00pm-9:00pm (10/8-12/15)

Playwriting

Wednesdays, 10:00am-11:00am (9/18-12/18)

The schedule is subject to change.

Luna Stage develops and produces vibrant plays about local and global experiences. We bring communities together for artistic events that spark conversations and create understanding and change. Firmly rooted in New Jersey's Valley Arts District-a crossroads of cultures-we celebrate the diverse voices that surround us.

Luna is committed to eliminating barriers to participation and nurturing the next generation of audiences and artists. In addition to its artistic season, the company offers classes for children and adults and developmental programs for early-career artists.

Luna Stage has contributed to the development of over 100 new works for the stage, earning a reputation for artistic excellence. Luna's unique approach to producing, as well as the work itself, fosters an environment of inclusivity, understanding, and infinite possibility.





