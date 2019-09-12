Luminous Ceramics On Display At Kean University Gallery

An exhibit, Iridescence: Sculptures from the Ira Winarsky Collection is on display at the Dryfoos Gallery at Kean University, located in the main library on the Union campus, through September 30.

There will be a closing reception on Sunday, September 22, from 2-5 p.m. The gallery and reception are open and free to the public.

For decades, Winarsky perfected the process of creating luminous glazes for his ceramic sculptures that capture light and movement. The iridescent ceramic glazes he used were historically considered a type of alchemy, and the formula for making them had been kept secret for centuries. He researched the basic chemistry of glazes and metals and the physics of light to create hundreds of colors as the result of over 3000 glaze tests and 300 glaze firings.

The landscapes and artworks featured in this exhibit offer a broad range of forms united by their iridescent glaze. Winarsky believed that regardless of form, all of his works displayed an intimacy and sensuality as a result of his belief that, "by getting closer to expressing the epitome of myself, my humanity, the closer I get to expressing universal concepts inherent in all humanity."

Winarsky was a professor emeritus for 35 years at the University of Florida in Gainesville. His ceramic art has appeared in numerous magazines including Ceramics Monthly, Ceramic Art and Perception and New Ceramics and his art has been shown in numerous solo shows in galleries and museums.

Iridescence: Sculptures from the Ira Winarsky Collection at the Dryfoos Gallery, Kean University, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J. 07083.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You