Live Entertainment, Prizes, and Nightlife Ramp Up at Resorts Casino Hotel in June

Resorts Casino Hotel is heating up as summer approaches with one-of-a-kind entertainment and fun casino promotions! Over 50 Years of Funk, Soul and R&B will come alive on the Atlantic City Boardwalk as Tower of Power is set to appear in Resorts Casino Hotel's Superstar Theatre on Friday, June 3rd. The 10-piece band kicks off their evening of high-energy feel-good music at 9:00pm, playing hits like So Very Hard to Go and Soul Vacation. Tickets are on sale via ticketmaster.com for $76.00, $66.00, or $56.00.

Guests can also get ready to laugh the night away when the breakout star from Season 7 of "America's Got Talent," Tom Cotter performs at the Superstar Theatre. Catch the New York-based stand-up comedian at Resorts Casino Hotel at 8:00pm on Saturday, June 11th. Tickets to Cotter's performance are $25.00 and $20.00 and are on sale now via ticketmaster.com.

Resorts Casino Hotel will also feature a new interactive event where guests can work together to solve a murder mystery! The Case of the Beach Ball Butcher: A Murder on the 13th Floor will be a unique event where the audience becomes part of the action. Taking place on Friday, June 17th and Saturday June 18th, guests can visit the Screening Room at 6:00pm and 9:00pm for their hour to be a private investigator. They will be set loose in a race to gather clues and solve a major crime that involves finding and interrogating suspects who are hidden across the 13th floor. There's a killer among them, and no one knows who will be the next victim! A cash bar will be available during the event. If you are unable to attend in June, stay tuned for July and August dates to be a part of the murder mystery team!

When it comes to exciting gaming promotions, we have them! Every Friday in June, is the King of the Sea slot tournament. The lucky first place winner receives $1,000 in slot cash. Second place takes home $500, and five winners receive $300 in slot cash. All participants in the King of the Sea tournament receive an invite to the mega prize $20,000 championship tournament on Saturday, October 1st with one winner taking home $10,000 in cash! Star Card members must earn 1 tier point prior to registering to play in the tournament.

A BMW 228i sweepstakes also takes center stage this June! Guests can enter all month long playing their favorite slots or table games while using their Star Card. at Resorts! For every tier point earned, 1 entry is entered into the sweepstakes. The drawing takes place Sunday, September 4th.

Coral Lounge on the casino floor at Resorts Casino Hotel has is the perfect place to unwind with a glass of wine or turn up the action with our specialty cocktails and live entertainment. Look for themed cocktail promotions every Friday and Saturday night in June. Under the sea themed pop up bar on the casino floor.

