Live And Virtual Events Announced At MPAC In February

MPAC continues with limited capacity concerts on stage in February, with events spanning jazz, rock and comedy. MPAC also is your source for a variety of virtual concerts and lectures offered across the country.



Acute Inflections: "A Jazzy Love Affair"



Saturday, February 13 at 7:30 pm

How do two souls discover an eternal connection from their love of music? "A Jazzy Love Affair" is the origin story of Acute Inflections, New York's sophisticated Bass & Voice duo. Journey with them as they tell their romantic tale through love songs from every genre and their original tunes. Prepare yourself for a good time, because this sassy couple loves engaging their audience!

$29-$49; Livestream $25



The Holiday Ramblers: A Benefit Concert for MPAC



Saturday, February 20 at 7:30 pm

The Holiday Ramblers are making music to blast in your car with the windows down, or fall in love to on a cool autumn night. With the occasional headphone trip, or halftime anthem, they are channeling emotional polarities for your listening pleasure. Let it take you where you need to go.

$29-$49; Livestream $25

Vic DiBitetto

Friday, February 26 at 7 pm and 9:30 pm (NEW SHOWS ADDED)

Saturday, February 27 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm (SOLD OUT)

Comedian Vic DiBitetto churns energy, honesty and humanity into nonstop laughter. He's been called a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden. The bottom line is, DiBitetto leaves his audiences breathless with laughter.

$39-$69

Virtual February Events:

These events do not take place at MPAC but are being offered through MPAC:

Carla Morrison

Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 9:30 pm

Carla Morrison's long-awaited live set will take you on an unforgettable front-row experience, as we celebrate love with significant others, friends and family on Valentine's Day. The set will feature classic songs from Carla's beloved albums spanning her extraordinary career.

$18-65

Jon Cleary and Ivan Neville Duo Mardi Gras Special

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 9 pm

Longtime friends Jon Cleary and Ivan Neville are two of the funkiest keyboard players, singers and band leaders in New Orleans and they've come together to celebrate Mardi Gras with you from the comfort of your own home! Expect an evening full of celebration, conversation and a musical gumbo featuring some of the artists' favorite songs.

$18-$65

National Geographic Live Virtual Speaker Series: Reimagining Dinosaurs



Tuesday, February 23 at 7 pm

Groundbreaking new science is changing what we thought we knew about how dinosaurs looked, moved, and lived. Newfound troves from the Moroccan desert suggest that the immense predator Spinosaurus used crocodile-like jaws and a unique, paddle-like tail to actively pursue prey in the water: a first for dinosaurs. And in Chile, scientists have discovered a shocking new therapod. Unlike its cousins, Velociraptor and T. rex, Chilesaurus consumed a vegetarian diet. Join leading paleontologists and National Geographic Explorers Nizar Ibrahim and Sebastián Rozadilla for stories and conversation about the evolving science of dinosaurs.

$15



Hip-Hop Music: Culture and Legacy

Wednesday, February 24 at 8 pm

Wes Jackson, Professor, and Director at Emerson College as well as Founder and Executive Director of The Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival, takes the audience on a journey through Hip-Hop as a genre, business, and cultural movement. We'll discuss and examine how Hip-Hop has grown from a movement in the South Bronx to the billion-dollar business driving the streaming economy, fashion, sports, politics and more. This is the only lecture that takes you from Robert Moses to Kool Herc. From NWA and Public Enemy all the way to Cole, Uzi, and Cardi. Gain an appreciation and deeper understanding of the 4 Elements of the Culture (Graffiti, B-Boy/B-Girl, the DJ and the MC).

$20