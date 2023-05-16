Lineup Revealed For 2023 Jersey City Comedy Festival

Art House Productions and presenting sponsor Tito's Handmade Vodka, have announced the return of the Jersey City Comedy Festival (JCCF) taking place June 7-10, 2023 in Jersey City, NJ. JCCF will be held at two different locations, Art House Productions and The Laugh Tour Comedy Club at Dorrian's Red Hand. Tickets range from $20 - $45 and are available on the JCCF website: Click Here

48 comedians from 12 States and Canada were selected from over 300 submissions. Selected comics will compete in five competition showcases June 7-9. Audiences will be able to vote for their favorite comedian at each showcase in order to advance them to the finale, headlined by Marina Franklin on June 10. All 10 finalists will receive spots at The Laugh Tour Comedy Club. Two comics (Audience pick + Industry pick) will win "Best of the Fest," and receive $500 each. The audience pick will also receive a spot at West Side Comedy Club's new talent show. The industry winner will receive spots at West Side Comedy Club, The Laugh Tour Comedy Club, and Catch A Rising Star.

"We're so excited to bring back the Jersey City Comedy Festival after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year's fest is bigger than ever before, and will be the first time we present comedy at Art House's new performing and visual arts center," says executive artistic director, Meredith Burns.

Headliners for the 2023 Jersey City Comedy Festival include Rex Navarrete (Lopez Tonight, MTV Philippines, The Nutshack) Wednesday, June 7, 7:30pm at Art House Productions; Chris Gethard (Comedy Central, The Office, Broad City, Parks And Recreation, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon) Wednesday, June 7, 9:00pm at Art House Productions; and Marina Franklin ( Hulu's "Life And Beth"; HBO's "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver";"Trainwreck"; Stephen Colbert's Late Show; Showtime's "Women Who Kill"; Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show") June 10 with "JCCF Best of Fest," 8:00pm at Barrow Mansion.