Lineup Revealed For 2023 Jersey City Comedy Festival

The festival takes place June 7-10, 2023 in Jersey City, NJ.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 2 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
REVIEW: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse Tells the Amazing and F Photo 3 REVIEW: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse Tells the Amazing and Fascinating Story of Film Star, Steve Guttenberg
Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle Fondly Remembered At Swingin' Event Photo 4 Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle Fondly Remembered At Swingin' Event

Lineup Revealed For 2023 Jersey City Comedy Festival

Art House Productions and presenting sponsor Tito's Handmade Vodka, have announced the return of the Jersey City Comedy Festival (JCCF) taking place June 7-10, 2023 in Jersey City, NJ. JCCF will be held at two different locations, Art House Productions and The Laugh Tour Comedy Club at Dorrian's Red Hand. Tickets range from $20 - $45 and are available on the JCCF website: Click Here

48 comedians from 12 States and Canada were selected from over 300 submissions. Selected comics will compete in five competition showcases June 7-9. Audiences will be able to vote for their favorite comedian at each showcase in order to advance them to the finale, headlined by Marina Franklin on June 10. All 10 finalists will receive spots at The Laugh Tour Comedy Club. Two comics (Audience pick + Industry pick) will win "Best of the Fest," and receive $500 each. The audience pick will also receive a spot at West Side Comedy Club's new talent show. The industry winner will receive spots at West Side Comedy Club, The Laugh Tour Comedy Club, and Catch A Rising Star.

"We're so excited to bring back the Jersey City Comedy Festival after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year's fest is bigger than ever before, and will be the first time we present comedy at Art House's new performing and visual arts center," says executive artistic director, Meredith Burns.

Headliners for the 2023 Jersey City Comedy Festival include Rex Navarrete (Lopez Tonight, MTV Philippines, The Nutshack) Wednesday, June 7, 7:30pm at Art House Productions; Chris Gethard (Comedy Central, The Office, Broad City, Parks And Recreation, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon) Wednesday, June 7, 9:00pm at Art House Productions; and Marina Franklin ( Hulu's "Life And Beth"; HBO's "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver";"Trainwreck"; Stephen Colbert's Late Show; Showtime's "Women Who Kill"; Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show") June 10 with "JCCF Best of Fest," 8:00pm at Barrow Mansion.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

Denver Arts & Venues Announces Summer Denver Public Art Tours; Familiar Favorites Retu Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Announces Summer Denver Public Art Tours; Familiar Favorites Return, New Tours Planned

Denver Arts & Venues has announced its 2023 Denver Public Art summer tours, bringing back favorites and expanding the series to include several new tours.

Union High School Performing Arts Companys Advanced Musical Theater Class to Present DO YO Photo
Union High School Performing Arts Company's Advanced Musical Theater Class to Present DO YOU WANNA DANCE?

This June, the acclaimed Union High School Performing Arts Company (UHSPAC) Advanced Musical Theater will be presenting Do You Wanna Dance?

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association to Present The Atlantic Wind Ensemble in WE REMEMBER Photo
Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association to Present The Atlantic Wind Ensemble in WE REMEMBER

In the spirit of the Memorial Day holiday, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will kick off its 154th summer season with a FREE concert by the ATLANTIC WIND ENSEMBLE on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

New Jersey Symphony to Celebrate Centennial Season with World Premiere Commissions Photo
New Jersey Symphony to Celebrate Centennial Season with World Premiere Commissions

The New Jersey Symphony presents two world premiere commissions in June: Chen Yi's Landscape Impression, inspired by two ancient Chinese poems, and Farah (Joy) for Voice and Orchestra by Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), the Symphony's Resident Artistic Catalyst.


More Hot Stories For You

West Windsor Arts To Host One-Mile Artwalk On June 10West Windsor Arts To Host One-Mile Artwalk On June 10
Denver Arts & Venues Announces Summer Denver Public Art Tours; Familiar Favorites Return, New Tours PlannedDenver Arts & Venues Announces Summer Denver Public Art Tours; Familiar Favorites Return, New Tours Planned
Union High School Performing Arts Company's Advanced Musical Theater Class to Present DO YOU WANNA DANCE?Union High School Performing Arts Company's Advanced Musical Theater Class to Present DO YOU WANNA DANCE?
Jersey City Theater Center to Present NEW PLAY FESTIVAL This MonthJersey City Theater Center to Present NEW PLAY FESTIVAL This Month

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (5/05-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTHER DESERT CITIES
Kelsey Theatre (5/26-6/04)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEWITCHED: The Bothered, Bewildered Songs Of Rodgers & Hart - Lyric Fest
The Moorestown Community House (5/23-5/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Shrinking Shrinking World
New Jersey Repertory Company (5/04-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Welcome to Matteson
NJ Rep (9/28-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/05-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Jersey Four and Johnny Maestro's 16 Candles
Sieminski Theater (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sieminski Theater presents SWINGING WITH THE RAT PACK
Sieminski Theater (6/01-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Dolly!
Algonquin Arts Theatre (5/06-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound